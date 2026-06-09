Elon Musk has offered a detailed glimpse into SpaceX's planned orbital AI data centers, revealing the largest satellite the company has ever attempted to launch. The AI data center satellite, currently in its preliminary design phase, is set to stand 20 meters tall with an expansive wingspan of 70 meters. SpaceX plans to manufacture the enormous solar arrays powering these data centers at a new facility in Bastrop, Texas, and expects to launch as many as one million AI data centers into orbit. This massive expansion of space-based computing capacity is a central element of SpaceX's investment narrative as it pursues a public listing at a $1.75 trillion valuation this week.

Elon Musk has provided an in-depth look into SpaceX's planned orbital AI data centers, as the company gears up for what could be the largest initial public offering ( IPO ) in history this week.

In a significant revelation, Musk unveiled the most comprehensive details to date about SpaceX's planned AI satellites in an interview with a company employee, which was posted on X on Monday. This disclosure comes at a crucial time as SpaceX prepares for its IPO, scheduled for Friday.

The AI data center satellite, currently in its preliminary design phase, is set to be the largest satellite SpaceX has ever attempted to launch, standing 20 meters tall with an expansive wingspan of 70 meters. The structure features a rack of AI chips flanked by extensive solar panels and liquid radiators for thermal management. Musk described this design as a draft iteration of what will become the operational version, noting that it is considerably less complex than SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

Much of the technology for these orbital data centers draws from systems already developed for the satellite internet service. The enormous solar arrays powering these data centers will be manufactured at a new facility in Bastrop, Texas, dubbed the 'Gigasat' facility, which covers over 11 million square feet and is currently under construction. SpaceX already produces Starlink components in the region, and Musk expects the factory to reach meaningful production volumes by the end of 2027.

Musk has long advocated for the concept of orbital data centers for training and operating advanced AI systems, citing two primary advantages: the abundance of solar energy available in space and the ability to circumvent terrestrial data center opposition. SpaceX has outlined ambitious deployment targets, planning to launch as many as one million AI data centers into orbit.

This massive expansion of space-based computing capacity is a central element of SpaceX's investment narrative as it pursues a public listing at a $1.75 trillion valuation this week. In regulatory filings connected to the IPO, SpaceX has supported this valuation by citing a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, with AI applications accounting for $26.5 trillion of that figure. The technical specifications of the orbital platforms became clearer with additional comments from SpaceX leadership on Monday.

CFO Bret Johnson confirmed that the AI data centers would utilize Nvidia graphics processing units for computational tasks. Looking ahead, SpaceX plans to transition to specialized radiation-hardened semiconductors produced by Terafab, a major fabrication plant being developed through a partnership involving SpaceX, Tesla, and Intel. Musk disclosed that the Terafab facility is expected to encompass approximately 10 million square feet, making it roughly ten times larger than Tesla's biggest existing factory in Austin.

As AI data centers gain traction in space and locally, author Wynton Hall, in his instant bestseller, 'The Great Reset: AI, Surveillance, and the End of Privacy,' argues that conservatives must develop a plan to work with AI that avoids potential pitfalls while capturing its benefits





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