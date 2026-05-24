Elon Musk Supports Restore Britain in Makerfield By-Election

Tech mogul Elon Musk has weighed into the Makerfield by-election, backing Restore Britain in a move that has sparked warnings from UK politicians.

Elon Musk has again weighed into British politics to support Restore Britain in the Makerfield by-election. The tech tycoon backed the party on his social media platform X with the message Restore Britain in response to a post by the outfit's leader.

Mr Musk's support for Restore Britain comes as a rival to Reform UK, a party led by Rupert Lowe. Restore was formed ten months ago as a pressure group, before transitioning to a political party in February, and has 21 councillors and one MP, Mr Lowe. The Great Yarmouth MP was suspended from Reform UK in March last year over accusations he made threats of violence to Reform's then-chairman Zia Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage warned that Mr Musk's support for Restore Britain is playing into the hands of Keir Starmer, adding that Elon Musk has decided he will try to split the Right of British politics. A poll this weekend showed Restore is set to finish third in Makerfield. Its seven per cent of the vote could help Reform beat Labour's Andy Burnham, who is polling only three per cent ahead of Mr Farage's party.

The leader of Restore Britain, Mr Lowe, stated that Elon Musk's backing sends a clear message that real change is possible and the establishment is losing control





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Elon Musk Restore Britain Reform UK Nigel Farage Keir Starmer UK Politics British Election Makerfield By-Election

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