Elon Musk Spent $474 Million on the 2026 Midterm Elections. On Election Day, He Fell Silent.

The richest man in the world pumped nearly half a billion dollars into the midterms, the most ever spent by a single donor during an election cycle in which they were not themselves running. But on Election Day, Elon Musk focused on his AI agent, not the races he’d funded.

$901.7 billion bankroll) on Republican campaigns across the US.

But as Election Day continued across the country, the prolific user of his own social media platform, X, remained relatively restrained.reports is the most that “any donor has ever spent in a single election cycle,” barring former New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s spend on his own 2020 presidential campaign, which cost him more than $1 billion.took the stage to celebrate his win in Texas, Musk removed the missive he had pinned to the top of his account,in which he said his “biggest concern…if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028,” is that they will open the borders, create a larger Supreme Court, and grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico.

Also read Elon Musk jokes that his 'election interference' space lasers didn't work for the midterms

“That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election,” he concluded. "Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one. ”Musk’s spend is likely to exceed the $474 million currently reported, as any donations made after October 14 have yet to be counted. Of that current figure, $216 million went to his own super PAC , with $212 of that going to support US Senate hopeful.

An additional $168 million went to the pro-Republican Senate Leadership Fund, and $30 million went to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC for House Republicans. An additional $16 million went to state-focused political efforts in Michigan, Texas, and Wisconsin, while $44 million went to federal Republican groups or candidates. That’s a lot of money to most of us, but by early Wednesday morning, Musk appeared to be taking the expenditure in stride.

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“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he tweeted's weekend editor, while during the week she serves as a contributor, writing most frequently about the intersection of pop culture and true crime. Previously, she was a deputy managing editor at theWith allegations of corruption and a shortage of charisma, the Republican nominee for Senate in Texas represents a fresh test for President Trump: Can his endorsement drag a flawed candidate to victory?

Or will Trump’s own unpopularity take its toll? A Weird, Wild, Vital, Nasty, Unnervingly Online Election The president is roaming the country in a frantic and possibly self-defeating quest to save Republicans as his party braces for a wipeout. A new kind of campaigning is on the rise, but there are still some old-fashioned battles raging from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to the stark plains of Texas. In the age of vertical video, political messaging lands in bite-size clips.

No Democrat is thriving in this new world quite like Jon Ossoff, the young senator from Georgia. Maybe 2028 has already started.

-themed ad over Halloween weekend, along with a hilarious meat-grilling “protein” bit, helped create conditions for potential political upset in a heavily red state, where the Republican AG tried to stop a Colom ad (the same AG who helped support efforts to overturn the 2020 election and who petitioned the Supreme Court inWith Democrats taking key seats in Congress and Trump-backed candidates flailing, the president told the New York Times that he'll accept the results of the midterm elections. In restaurants and barrooms across the capital, the ruling party’s apparatchiks watched and agonized as Democrats mounted a historic midterm rout.

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One tech lobbyist likened the midterms mood among his fellow Republicans to “the fall of Saigon. Everyone’s trying to get the last chopper out. ” And the tech left claims to be ready to “wipe the floor pretty aggressively. ”At the end of November, after eight years in power, Sánchez’s time as prime minister of Spain may draw to a close in elections that could be a major setback for social democracy in Europe.

The charismatic figure, nicknamed Mr. Handsome, has long been a champion of human rights, feminism, and environmentalism, but he is now facing an uphill challenge. It’s one of a number of important national elections taking place across Europe in the upcoming months that will shape the future of the continent. Donald Trump’s 2024 tour of the Joe Rogan–dominated podcast circuit heralded the makings of a new mainstream media.

But in the MAGA midterm wreckage, the idea of the manosphere as a political force has shattered.

“You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates,” El-Sayed, who faced off against Republican Mike Rogers, told supporters at a rally in Detroit on Wednesday. “Thank you. This is all yours. ”