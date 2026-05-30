Elon Musk sparks outrage over Henry Nowak's wrongful arrest amid bogus racism allegations

Elon Musk has sparked outrage on social media over the Henry Nowak case as police face backlash after arresting the dying 18-year-old amid bogus racism allegations from his Sikh killer. The tech billionaire has retweeted several posts which have criticised both Hampshire Police as well as the press for an alleged lack of coverage regarding Mr Nowak's murder on December 3, 2025.

Elon Musk has sparked outrage on social media over the Henry Nowak case as police face backlash after arresting the dying 18-year-old amid bogus racism allegations from his Sikh killer.

The tech billionaire has retweeted several posts which have criticised both Hampshire Police as well as the press for an alleged lack of coverage regarding Mr Nowak's murder on December 3, 2025. Earlier this week, Vickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murder after stabbing the university student to death with an eight-inch ceremonial knife as he walked home from a night out in Southampton.

During a trial at Southampton Crown Court, a video was played to the jury where Digwa could be heard telling his victim, 'I am a bad man', to which Mr Nowak replied: 'Are you a b...

', before the footage cut off moments before the fatal attack. The Sikh killer lied to police, launching false allegations of racism against Mr Nowak, which resulted in police arresting the mortally wounded teenager as he died from his injuries - drowning in his own blood.

The 23-year-old murderer also told the court a 'wicked lie' claiming he had acted in self-defence against the university student, alleging Mr Nowak had hurled a racist insult towards him, knocked his turban off and struck him. But his bogus claims were rejected by the jury, who later found him guilty of the unlawful killing of the 'kind, intelligent and talented' 18-year-old Southampton University student.

Meanwhile, amid furious political backlash from the likes of Reform leader Nigel Farage over Mr Nowak's death, Hampshire Police apologised for handcuffing the dying teenager. Deputy chief constable Robert France told the Daily Mail: 'This case is an absolute tragedy. I'm sorry that Henry's life couldn't be saved that night, and I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested. He was the victim.

' Similarly, the Crown Prosecution Service has also faced political backlash as their decision to drop efforts to prosecute two brothers who were filmed punching a policeman was branded 'disgraceful' and 'completely wrong'. Prosecutors said they would not seek a third trial after two juries were unable to reach verdicts on whether Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad had assaulted PC Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport on July 23, 2024.

Yet the officer could still end up in the dock himself over his attempted arrest of Amaaz, 21. Meanwhile, Musk offered to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police after they arrested dying teen, Mr Nowak, sparking outrage online.

Elon Musk has ratcheted fury online over the murder of Henry Nowak after it emerged the teenager was arrested amid bogus claims of racism from his Sikh killer Vickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murdering student Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade earlier this week Henry was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family Of Digwa's allegations, Nicholas Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, told the court that Digwa used racism as a 'trump card' to dupe police into arresting the wrong man during the trial - an action he described as a 'wicked lie about a dying man'.

The Southampton university student, who was in the first term of his accountancy and finance course, collapsed in the street soon after he was arrested by officers, dying from his injuries. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the circumstances of Mr Nowak's wrongful arrest. The teenager, who had been on a night out with friends from his football team, had decided to go home at around 11pm, and had 'drunk less than the legal limit to drive'.

Jurors were told he was speaking to friends on Snapchat when he came across Digwa, who was 'carrying an extremely large knife in a sheath openly displayed over his clothing'. The killer had trained with weapons since he was 12, and was 'skilled' with blades, prosecutors told the court, as it was alleged Digwa stabbed Mr Nowak thrice in the front and back during a street confrontation.

Digwa chose to sleep in his bedroom with 'an arsenal of weapons' and was said to have a fixation with them, the court heard. He also spoke of the Kirpan - a type of ceremonial dagger carried by Sikhs with which he allegedly killed Mr Nowak - in 'loving terms'. Sikhs are legally permitted to carry a Kirpan knife in public in the UK under religious exemption laws.

Digwa was discovered not only to have a small Kirpan around his neck, fulfilling his religious obligations, but a 'Shastar' blade, which is much larger in size at around eight inches long, the court heard. Describing Digga as a 'man who likes weapons' and 'searches for them on his phone', Mr Lobbenberg told the court of the killing: 'He wasn't at a temple, he had been helping with his brother's work for Deliveroo.

' Meanwhile, a video of the incident was found on Mr Nowak's phone, which was later discovered in Digga's pocke





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