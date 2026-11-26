SpaceX will give one share of its Class A common stock to every active Trump Account, with Elon Musk pledging to personally match the donation.

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He also weighs in on the challenges China's domestic economy is facing. SpaceX announced Wednesday that it will contribute one share of its stock to every currently active Trump Account, with CEO"SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary," the company said in a statement.

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"We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit. "SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pledged to personally match the company's planned donation of one share of stock to every currently active Trump Account. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell also announced a separate personal donation of more than 2 million shares of the company's stock.