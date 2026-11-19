Elon Musk and Grimes had a bizarre exchange on X after Grimes called out her former partner's obsession with AI women.

Elon Musk and the mother of several of his children Claire “Grimes” Boucher are feuding online, in an unholy clash between two clearly AI-infirmed minds..

You do not, we stress, really need to know what Claudia’s deal is, other than that she pointedly sings about being an artificial being. Replying to a video of a Claudia performance shared on X, his social media platform, Musk gave his breathless endorsement. That was when Grimes, who used to be Musk’s romantic partner and shares three children with him, burst in.

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She was displeased that Musk was reducing Claudia to an AI “sex slave” — though you could hardly argue that she came off as the more sane party.

“The fixation on fake women feels like cope,” Grimes began in a typo-laden rant. “I’m a fan of Claudia, but she doesn’t have a birkin deal and she isn’t a she, shes an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory. Secualizing a species that cannot have sex is the ultimate definition of Nietzsche’s last man, and we can do better than reducing ‘it’ to a sex slave.

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”Grimes didn’t respond to Musk at first, but she began fighting with one of his fanboys, and in the course of doing so demanded better from her former partner, whom she described — in what appeared to be an attempt at a positive descriptor — as an “unelected king. ” “He could and should step into the role and confront his responsibility to society, if he wanted to,” she“He can do better. He shud rise above it.

He shud be the king we all wish he was,” she continued.

“The king he used to be. ” “If he wud step up and be magnanimous he could earn the Mandate of Heaven – which currently he has lost,” she added. We don’t know what’s worse: being so patently enamored by AI-generated women, or worshipping your philandering, Nazi-saluting ex as a god-king who deserves the “Mandate of Heaven. ”