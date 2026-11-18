Elon Musk said he is not MAGA and called himself ideologically moderate after spending nearly $500 million on Republican midterm campaigns that largely failed. President Trump responded that MAGA means something specific and called Musk a friend with good intentions.

Elon Musk declared he is not MAGA and described himself as ideologically moderate after spending nearly half a billion dollars on Republican midterm campaigns that largely failed.

He made the remarks Wednesday during a virtual appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit with interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin. President Donald Trump responded that MAGA means something very specific and that people who veer from it do not do very well. Trump also called Musk a friend of mine and said there are a lot of definitions out there of his famous campaign slogan. Elon is got very good intentions, Trump added.

Also read Elon Musk Says ‘I’m Not MAGA’ Following Devastating GOP Midterm Losses

Musk Rejects MAGA Label At Summit

He said Musk was with him the whole time and traveled with him to the Philippines and China. Musk had accompanied Trump as part of the presidential delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. I am not MAGA, Musk said. I am not sure what MAGA means, but I do not think I am, like, if it means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly do not have that.

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He went on to call himself ideologically quite moderate and claimed he holds no extreme political views. This is an apparent about-face from his claim to a 2024 Pennsylvania rally crowd. Musk sank nearly half a billion dollars into November midterm elections, bankrolling super PACs behind House and Senate Republicans. He notably gave more than 150 million dollars to a group backing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Senate bid.

In Texas he also spent to uplift Trump allies including Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott. Both lost their bids. Paxton fell to state Rep.

Musk Admits Folly On Midterm Spending

James Talarico as Democrats gained control of the House and Senate while winning a Texas Senate race and gubernatorial election for the first time since 1988 and 1990, respectively. Obviously the Republicans were routed in this election and I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, Musk said. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that.

Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money, he concluded. He said his goal, which failed by the way obviously, was to hold a Republican majority with 51 seats by 2029. He argued he spent big on campaigns because he thinks it is good to have some balance of power, adding as a general rule he would not want the presidency, Senate and House all to be of the same party.

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I think there are positives and negatives in both parties, Musk said. The truth is that both parties have their issues. Musk even offered a conciliatory note to Texas incoming Democratic governor Gina Hinojosa, predicting she would be quite moderate. I do not think she is sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I have heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor, Musk said.

Texas Officials Target Elon Musk

He has already been targeted by incoming officials in his home state of Texas. Governor-elect Hinojosa has made claims that Musk got tax breaks after donating to Abbott. Talarico has taken aim at the billionaire for wanting his own personal United States senator. There are other Texas-related challenges.

Musk faces allegations that SpaceX unfairly benefited from a state grant program aimed at expanding and subsidizing rural broadband. Democrats have promised aggressive oversight of the Trump administration with Musk expected among their targets. Republicans said privately that they wanted Musk to keep his distance. When Trump returned to office in 2025, Musk oversaw the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, the agency that prompted the firing of thousands of federal workers and the cancellation of various government funds.