Key votes in Arizona and Texas will determine the future of SpaceX's $74 billion data center projects.

Two communities in Texas and Arizona are holding votes next month to determine the future of SpaceX data center plans in their areas. On December 9, the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission in Arizona and the Starbase City Commission are both scheduled to vote on proposals related to the data center project.

The two votes center around a special land use authorization and a tax incentive package for the data centers. SpaceX plans to spend more than $74 billion on two AI supercomputing campuses, making them two of the largest data center projects in the country.

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"These investments will expand local tax bases, generate substantial new revenue for schools and public services, and create economic opportunities that extend far beyond the facilities themselves," SpaceX said on its website. SpaceX Data Center in Texas In Texas, SpaceX plans to invest $24 billion in a 444-acre plot in Brownsville, near its own Starbase rocket site in the Rio Grande Valley.

SpaceX said the project has already created more than 3,000 construction jobs, with more than 500 permanent jobs coming once its operations begin. It also pledged $200 million to expand Brownsville's water and wastewater infrastructure. The company added that the facility is designed to "stand on its own" by generating its own electricity rather than pulling from the public power grid.

The City Commission of the City of Starbase will convene on December 9 to consider approval of a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement. Starbase City officials declined to comment to Newsweek. Last week, the Cameron County commission voted against a tax break for the SpaceX data center. The company sought a tax break in Starbase, where two of the three City Commission members are current SpaceX employees.

"As Texas communities consider major supercomputing investments, careful long-term tax planning is essential," SpaceX said. "The proposed abatement was designed to address this challenge: provide the County with substantial, predictable new revenue through payments in lieu of taxes , incentivize continued investment and meet the County’s economic development goals.

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" The project was granted an air pollution permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality after outgoing Republican Governor Greg Abbott directed the regulatory agency to pause all data center permits until it completes its impact evaluations. Newly-elected Governor Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, made halting data center construction a pillar of her campaign to ensure lawmakers can provide adequate protections for Texans.

SpaceX Data Center in Arizona SpaceX also plans to build a $50 billion, 747-acre data center in Cochise County, Arizona, about 80 miles east of Tucson. According to the proposal, SpaceX said the plan would reduce electricity bills by up to 20 percent and create 1,000 permanent jobs. This facility would also use a dry cooling system and would not pump groundwater for industrial use, but local residents worry about the already strained aquifer.

The Cochise County Planning and Zoning board will vote on the special use authorization for Tombstone Resource LCC, the company building the SpaceX data center. This vote will determine if the project is allowed to proceed under current zoning rules. On November 19, Attorney General Kris Mayes asked the county to postpone the December 9 vote until state and federal agencies could provide a full review of the project.

"The people of Cochise County deserve answers before county officials approve a project of this magnitude," Mayes said in a statement. "The company’s proposal raises serious unanswered questions about energy reliability, water use, emergency response capabilities, traffic impacts and effects on surrounding communities. Those issues must be fully examined by the appropriate state and federal agencies before any local approval moves forward.

" In her letter, Mayes said the project could consume up to six gigawatts of electricity, which is nearly 20 percent of the state's current power-generating capacity, and could strain the local groundwater supplies. She also highlighted concerns about traffic, strains on local emergency service resources and the impact on local wildlife.

She said the company's proposal leaves a lot about the project uncertain, saying that "the sheer scale of its power demand and physical size presents exorbitant risks," and reminded the commission of its duty to ensure the development is feasible before construction is approved. Mayes will host a town hall scheduled for Thursday, December 3, for residents to voice concerns. Newsweek reached out to Cochise County officials, Attorney General Mayes and SpaceX for comment.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Gray R. ThomasTwo communities in Texas and Arizona are holding votes next month to determine the future of SpaceX data center plans in their areas.

On December 9, the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission in Arizona and the Starbase City Commission are both scheduled to vote on proposals related to the data center project. The two votes center around a special land use authorization and a tax incentive package for the data centers. SpaceX plans to spend more than $74 billion on two AI supercomputing campuses, making them two of the largest data center projects in the country.

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"These investments will expand local tax bases, generate substantial new revenue for schools and public services, and create economic opportunities that extend far beyond the facilities themselves," SpaceX said on its website. In Texas, SpaceX plans to invest $24 billion in a 444-acre plot in Brownsville, near its own Starbase rocket site in the Rio Grande Valley. SpaceX said the project has already created more than 3,000 construction jobs, with more than 500 permanent jobs coming once its operations begin.

It also pledged $200 million to expand Brownsville's water and wastewater infrastructure. The company added that the facility is designed to"stand on its own" by generating its own electricity rather than pulling from the public power grid. The City Commission of the City of Starbase will convene on December 9 to consider approval of a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement.

Starbase City officials declined to comment to"As Texas communities consider major supercomputing investments, careful long-term tax planning is essential," SpaceX said.

"The proposed abatement was designed to address this challenge: provide the County with substantial, predictable new revenue through payments in lieu of taxes , incentivize continued investment and meet the County’s economic development goals. " The project was granted an air pollution permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality after outgoing Republican Governor Greg Abbott directed the regulatory agency to pause all data center permits until it completes its impact evaluations.

SpaceX also plans to build a $50 billion, 747-acre data center in Cochise County, Arizona, about 80 miles east of Tucson. According to the proposal, SpaceX said the plan would reduce electricity bills by up to 20 percent and create 1,000 permanent jobs. This facility would also use a dry cooling system and would not pump groundwater for industrial use, but local residents worry about the already strained aquifer.or Tombstone Resource LCC, the company building the SpaceX data center.

This vote will determine if the project is allowed to proceed under current zoning rules. On November 19, Attorney General Kris Mayes asked the county to postpone the December 9 vote until state and federal agencies could provide a full review of the project.

"The people of Cochise County deserve answers before county officials approve a project of this magnitude," Mayes said in a statement. "The company’s proposal raises serious unanswered questions about energy reliability, water use, emergency response capabilities, traffic impacts and effects on surrounding communities. Those issues must be fully examined by the appropriate state and federal agencies before any local approval moves forward.

" In her letter, Mayes said the project could consume up to six gigawatts of electricity, which is nearly 20 percent of the state's current power-generating capacity, and could strain the local groundwater supplies. She also highlighted concerns about traffic, strains on local emergency service resources and the impact on local wildlife.

She said the company's proposal leaves a lot about the project uncertain, saying that"the sheer scale of its power demand and physical size presents exorbitant risks," and reminded the commission of its duty to ensure the development is feasible before construction is approved.