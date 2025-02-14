Elon Musk's Son Tells Trump to 'Shush Your Mouth' in Oval Office

Elon Musk's 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, seemingly told President Donald Trump to 'shush your mouth' during a White House visit. The incident has sparked debate about the appropriateness of bringing children to official events and the potential implications of Musk's actions.

When Elon Musk appeared in the Oval Office of the White House next to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, everyone's eyes were naturally focused on the conversation coming out of their mouths. But after a couple of days, social media users have started to fixate on the short human who was doing some very odd things. Musk’s 4-year-old child named X Æ A-Xii, often shorted to just X, appears to tell President Trump, “I want you to shush your mouth.

” Trump appears to listen to X as he’s saying it but then looks back at the senior Musk, who’s been talking the whole time. The young kid said other things that were more difficult to make out but certainly sounded odd. At one point, for instance, little X sounds like he’s saying “you’re not the president and you need to go away.” It’s less clear than his “shush” comment, but it really sounded like he was trying to tell the former president to leave.In case you can’t make it out, Musk’s kid is saying “You’re not the president and you need to go away.” Grimes, the child’s mother, was alerted to X’s appearance in the Oval Office on social media. And she didn’t seem terribly pleased. Musk has been bringing his child to many official events since the fall when the two were on Capitol Hill to meet with Republican lawmakers. And Musk brought X to an interview with Tucker Carlson in early November where the former Fox News host asked whether Donald Trump would win the election. Both times, X repeated “they’ll never know.” What did X mean by “they’ll never know?” A number of people online think it’s just X repeating something he heard his father say in reference to stealing the election. There are many conspiracy theories that Musk altered vote tallies in some way, but there’s never been any reputable evidence presented for this theory. X is one of at least a dozen kids that Musk has that we’re aware of, and it’s not clear why he only seems to bring this one child everywhere.As the news outlet pointed out, by bringing his kid with him to “work,” Musk is actually benefiting from a privilege not afforded to most women in a position of authority at a company or holding office. “On the one hand we could celebrate the display of parenthood in the Oval Office as placing value on a political official’s whole self, including their caregiver role, instead of assuming that role prevents them from most effectively doing their public sphere job,” Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics, told the 19th. “But on the other hand, we need to consider how this display of parenthood would be received if it were a woman political official holding her child while speaking to press.” And that’s not even to get started on the fact that Musk is ordering federal workers back to the office who wouldn’t be able to bring their kids, and illegally trying to fire hundreds of thousands more. It’s unclear why X is saying the things that he is. The kid is four and kids say weird things all the time. But he’s saying them frequently enough that it’s becoming notable. Nobody chooses their parents, and whatever you think of Musk, you can’t fault a kid with no autonomy who’s being dragged in front of TV cameras so frequently. But in some ways, X is a reflection of Musk—what he believes in and perhaps most importantly what he’s potentially saying behind closed doors. And if Musk saying degrading things about President Trump, or, somehow suggesting that he got away with something during the 2024 election, we have to listen to his little kid. Because the stakes for the U.S. couldn’t be higher right now. It hasn’t even been a month since Trump was inaugurated. The same day, it should be noted, that Musk did those two Trump Says He Wants to ‘Denuclearize’ as European Countries Grow Concerned About Alliances 1 Million Igloo Coolers Recalled for Causing Fingertip Amputations Apple Comes Crawling Back to X Like a Dog On Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of Trump’s nomination of RFK Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Starbucks or a Coffee Machine? At $139, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Pays for Itself in Week





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ELON MUSK DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE OVAL OFFICE CHILDREN IN POLITICS POLITICAL INSIGHT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk's Son Makes Rare White House Appearance Alongside TrumpElon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, joined his father at the White House for a press conference with President Donald Trump. Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), defended the agency's cost-cutting measures while Trump praised DOGE's work in uncovering fraud.

Read more »

Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-XII to Meet President TrumpTech billionaire Elon Musk brought his son X AE A-XII to meet with President Donald Trump before the president signed an executive order. Musk and his son were photographed during the meeting.

Read more »

Elon Musk Brings Son X Æ A-Xii to White House Meeting with Donald TrumpElon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, accompanied his father to a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, where Musk defended his Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting measures.

Read more »

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk for Bringing Son to Oval Office Press Conference with TrumpGrimes, the musician and former partner of Elon Musk, expressed her disapproval on social media after Musk brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to a press conference with President Donald Trump. The incident sparked discussions about the appropriateness of bringing a child to such political events.

Read more »

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After He Brings Son to White House Press Conference with Donald TrumpGrimes, the ex-partner of Elon Musk, publicly expressed disapproval after Musk brought their four-year-old son, X, to a press conference with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The event focused on Musk's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce the federal workforce.

Read more »

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After He Brings Son to Press Conference with Donald TrumpSinger Grimes expressed disapproval towards her ex-partner, Elon Musk, for bringing their son to a press conference with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The event saw Musk discussing his new Department of Government Efficiency team, aimed at reducing the federal workforce. Grimes's reaction came after a fan commended her parenting, noting her son's politeness during the press conference.

Read more »