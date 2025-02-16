Elon Musk's 'Smartest AI on Earth,' Grok 3, to Debut Monday

Elon Musk is set to unveil Grok 3, his company's latest AI chatbot, claiming it to be the 'smartest AI on Earth.' The release will feature a live demo on Monday at 8 p.m. PT.

Elon Musk has announced that xAI's Grok 3 chatbot, which he has dubbed the 'smartest AI on Earth,' will be unveiled on Monday. The billionaire made the announcement on X, stating that the bot would be released with a live demo at 8 p.m. PT.

Speaking via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai earlier this week, Musk suggested they were still 'a week or two' away from releasing the product and emphasized his desire to avoid being 'hasty' in order to deliver the optimal user experience. However, it appears he has opted for an earlier release, writing on X that he would be 'honing the product with the team all weekend' and would be 'offline until then.'Teasing Grok 3 to the Dubai audience, Musk stated that it had surpassed all previously released models in testing, adding that he considered the technology 'scary smart.' The bot was trained on synthetic data and possesses the ability to review this data for logical consistency. 'So if it's got data that is wrong, it'll actually reflect upon that and remove the data that is wrong,' he explained. 'Its base reasoning is very good.' This announcement follows the shockwaves sent through markets in January by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek after the release of its new flagship AI model, R1, which claims to match the reasoning capabilities of US models like OpenAI's GPT-1 but at a significantly lower cost.Musk's AI startup, xAI, was founded in 2023 and released its Grok 2 language model in August 2024. Three xAI employees recently revealed to Business Insider that the company plans to hire thousands of people this year to assist in training its chatbot





