The study advances Neuralink’s effort to help people with paralysis control digital devices through brain activity.

Elon Musk's brain-computer-interface company Neuralink has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch LINK, the company said on Wednesday.

"We've received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US," the company said in an announcement on Musk-owned X. "This builds off of our work with 30+ participants with Neuralink to date. Those with ALS may be eligible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" A study would represent a later stage in Neuralink's effort to develop an implantable system that allows people with paralysis to control digital devices using neural activity. The company's announcement did not specify how many people will participate in the study, how long it will run or when it could be completed. The company reported in 2025 that its first participant with ALS, Bradford Smith, was able to type and communicate using only brain signals.