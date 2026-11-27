SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, while Musk would personally match the company’s donation.

Elon Musk is putting his money where his mouth is — pledging billions of dollars in SpaceX stock to American children throughthat they would each donate one share of the rocket company’s stock to every child in the US through Trump Accounts, potentially giving millions of youngsters a stake in one of the world’s most valuable companies.

SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account,The massive commitment comes on top of more than $9 billion already deposited into Trump Accounts, according to the Treasury Department. More than 3 million friends and family members have contributed over $1 billion to the accounts, while philanthropic donations — including major gifts from Michael and Susan Dell — and the federal government’s $1,000 seed contributions have helped push the total past $9 billion.

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First lady Melania Trump watches as President Trump speaks with reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. , Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Musk’s newly announced stock pledge is separate from that existing total.