Elon Musk's Jokiness and Irritation in Beijing State Banquet

Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder, was seen visibly irritated and pulling odd faces as he was mobbed by Chinese business leaders for photos in Beijing. He was among the top business leaders who travelled with Donald Trump to China this week.

Elon Musk appeared visibly irritated and began pulling odd faces as he was mobbed by Chinese business leaders for photos in Beijing. The SpaceX founder is among the dozens of top business leaders who travelled with Donald Trump to China this week.

Footage of Musk at the state banquet on Wednesday showed the billionaire rolling his eyes and sighing exasperatedly as business leaders snapped photos of him from a distance. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun then approached Musk for a photo, to which Musk reluctantly agreed, posing with a strange, wink-like expression before immediately turning away to check his phone.

That same evening, the Tesla mogul was also seen posing with Apple CEO Tim Cook for a photo, in which he decided to pull a series of quirky faces. He could also be seen grinning as he put two thumbs up. But Musk's jokiness was not matched by Cook, who dropped his smile as soon as he began walking away from the photo-op





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Elon Musk Chinese Business Leaders Beijing State Banquet Donald Trump Xi Jinping Apple CEO Tim Cook Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun X Æ A-12 China-US Relations Taiwan Question Xi Jinping's Remarks China-US Trade Deals Iran War Temple Of Heaven

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