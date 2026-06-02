Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Promotes Fashion Show at 2025 New York Fashion Week

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, walked the runway during 2025 New York Fashion Week. Vivian, Vivan Wilson, promoted her latest modeling campaign and publicly discussed her influence in her father's political views. Vivian also discussed her unconventional upbringing with her billionaire father and learned about wealth and homelessness at a young age, stating that she was right to feel sick at the thought of seeing homelessness.

On Sunday, May 31, the X owner responded to a tweet showcasing Wilson's latest modeling campaign and making light of her unintentional influence over her father's shift to right-wing politics.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, walked in Alexis Bittar's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation on Friday, September 12, dressed in a sequined red gown with a 'Miss South Carolina' sash while carrying a gold clutch that matched a pair of drop earrings. The model and influencer described her upbringing with Elon as a 'very strange experience very isolating.

' She has learned a lot and unlearned a huge amount. People assume she has a lot of money, but she doesn't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at her disposal. Elon Musk's father claimed that he hasn't been a good dad, and when news broke that Elon welcomed two sons with two different mothers within months of each other, Vivian Wilson confirmed that.

Elon Musk is known for being a billionaire businessman who started PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX - but his life as a father has also made headlines. Vivian Wilson stole the show and walked the runway for 2025 New York Fashion Week. Elon Musk's estranged daughter has one more half-sibling after being told that she has half-siblings through Reddit before.

She has friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and more fortunate than many people her age in Los Angeles. #Fashion #ElonMusk #VivianWilson #2025NYF





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