Elon Musk's DOGE Website Hacked Days After Launch

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, experienced a website hacking incident shortly after its launch. The open-source nature of the website's database allowed unauthorized individuals to modify its content, raising concerns about the security and competence of the DOGE team.

The official website for the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), led by tech billionaire Elon Musk , was reportedly hacked on Friday, sparking confusion and amusement across the internet. DOGE 's website is built upon a database accessible for editing by anyone, as reported by news outlet 404 Media. At 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, the website's homepage displayed a box seen by Newsweek with the words 'This is a joke of a .gov site' in large letters.

Screenshots revealed that the text previously read 'THESE 'EXPERTS' LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN – roro.' Newsweek has reached out to DOGE for comment via X.Despite its name, DOGE isn't an official government department but a temporary organization Musk has stated will cease operations on July 4, 2026. The apparent unauthorized editing of its website raises concerns regarding the competence of the DOGE team, especially considering their pursuit of access to U.S. Department of Treasury payment records containing the personal information of millions of Americans.Two web developers who spoke to 404 Media explained that the doge.gov website appears to be hosted on Cloudflare Pages, a platform used for building and deploying websites, but it's not currently hosted on official government servers. This implies the website isn't managed or protected by government infrastructure, making it vulnerable to access and modification by third parties. Any changes made are immediately reflected on the live site. One developer disclosed to 404 Media that they were able to update a database containing government employment information by analyzing the structure of the doge.gov website.The DOGE team has since rectified the website issue, and the messages are now absent. Nonetheless, the incident has provoked online mockery. X user, journalist, and influencer Karly Kingsley suggested that Musk's 'army of minions' at DOGE lacked the skills to operate the website. 404 Media observed that the DOGE website was hastily deployed after Elon Musk told reporters on Tuesday that his Department of Government Efficiency was 'trying to be as transparent as possible. In fact, our actions—we post our actions to the DOGE handle on X, and to the DOGE website.' At that time, DOGE essentially functioned as a blank webpage. However, by Wednesday and Thursday, the site had expanded to mirror the posts from the @DOGE X account and include various statistics about the U.S. government's federal workforce. 'Feels like it was completely slapped together,' one developer told 404 Media regarding the DOGE website. 'Tons of errors and details leaked in the page source code.'Citizen reactions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have been varied. One web developer explained the technical aspects of the website's vulnerability: 'Basically, doge.gov has its codebase, probably through GitHub or something. They're deploying the website on Cloudflare Pages from their codebase, and doge.gov is a custom domain that their pages.dev URL is set to. So rather than having a physical server or even something like Amazon Web Services, they're deploying using Cloudflare Pages which supports custom domains.' Journalist and influencer Karly Kingsley expressed sarcasm, stating: 'The DOGE Website was hacked right after it was launched, if you want to know how masterfully skilled Elon's little army of minions are. Hint: not at all.' Poet Jorie Graham commented on the incident with a cynical tone: 'Because he's such a genius. And his techbro boys are so very good at this. Elon Musk's DOGE launched its website. It was hacked within days.' X user Pesach Lattin, identifying himself as a former hacker, criticized the lack of basic security measures: 'DOGE website hacked because the 'experts' didn't do basic security settings... And you trust them to do anything?'Elon Musk had previously stated his vision for DOGE during a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday: 'At a high level, you say what is the goal of DOGE, and I think a significant part of the presidency is to restore democracy. If there's not a good feedback loop from the people to the government, and if you have rule of the bureaucrat, if the bureaucracy is in charge, then what meaning does democracy actually have?





