Elon Musk's DOGE Seeks Access to Sensitive IRS Tax Data

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has requested access to a sensitive IRS system containing personal tax information of millions of Americans. This request has raised alarms within the government and among privacy experts due to Musk's past controversial statements and actions.

Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) has requested access to a sensitive IRS data system, Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), which houses personal tax information on millions of Americans. This request, according to two sources familiar with the matter, has raised significant concerns both within the government and among privacy experts. The IDRS is primarily used by IRS employees to review tax information, issue notices to taxpayers, and update taxpayer records.

Access to this system is tightly controlled within the agency, and as of this weekend, the request had not been granted. Despite the lack of granted access, the mere request has sparked alarm. Critics point to Musk's past behavior, including his criticism of federal judges and unsubstantiated allegations of taxpayer fraud by federal workers. Musk, the world's richest man, has publicly called for the impeachment of federal judges and accused federal workers of defrauding taxpayers without providing any concrete evidence. Adding to the unease, DOGE recently demanded access to the Treasury Department's vast federal payment system, responsible for managing trillions of dollars in government expenditures. This triggered a lawsuit by 19 states and was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.Sources indicate that a DOGE staffer visited the IRS last Thursday seeking meetings with various offices to inquire about how the IRS collects and manages data, and the functions of each business unit within the agency. It remains unclear if this staffer directly requested access to IDRS, or if the request originated through the White House. The Washington Post, which first reported the development, states that the IRS is considering a memorandum of understanding that would grant DOGE officials access to several systems, including IDRS. Elizabeth Laird, a former state privacy officer now with the Center for Democracy and Technology, raises serious legal questions regarding DOGE's access to vast datasets and their handling of such information. Key concerns include the identities of those accessing government data, the specific information being accessed and its intended use, and the potential security risks if data is transferred to AI software. Laird emphasizes that individuals share their most sensitive information with the federal government under the assumption that it will be used legally, securely, and in ways that minimize risks like identity theft and personal invasion. This development, she argues, casts serious doubt on those assumptions. As of Sunday, the DOGE website included a list of mostly canceled government contracts and a message on its 'savings' tab: 'Receipts coming over the weekend!' Musk and the White House have not disclosed what federal data the DOGE team has accessed, or how it has been used. When questioned by reporters about safeguards to prevent Musk, whose companies hold billions of dollars in current federal contracts, from leveraging data to his advantage, Musk insisted that DOGE posts all its activities on its website 'so all of our actions are maximally transparent.' One person familiar with DOGE's efforts claims that Musk's request to access the IRS system wouldn't allow them to modify any data within it. However, it would grant unfettered access to view any person's tax filings. According to an IRS rulebook for the system posted online, accessing IDRS prohibits reviewing the personal tax information of relatives, friends, neighbors, or celebrities. The agency states, 'IDRS users shall not access the account of any taxpayer or another IRS employee unless there is a business need and access has been formally authorized as part of the user's official duties,





ELON MUSK DOGE IRS DATA ACCESS PRIVACY CONCERNS TAX INFORMATION

