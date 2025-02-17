Elon Musk's DOGE Seeks Access to Sensitive IRS Data, Raising Privacy Concerns

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has requested access to the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), which contains the personal tax information of millions of Americans. This request has sparked alarm among privacy experts and government officials who fear the potential for misuse of sensitive taxpayer data.

DOGE's request, which has not been granted as of this weekend, has raised alarm bells both within the government and among privacy experts. They argue that granting Musk access to Americans' private taxpayer data could pose an extraordinary risk. Musk, widely regarded as the world's wealthiest individual, has been a vocal critic of federal judges, calling for their impeachment and alleging, without evidence, that federal workers are defrauding taxpayers. He made these claims in a February 12th Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, stating, 'We're just curious as to where it came from,' when asked about the perceived wealth accumulation of government employees. Earlier this month, DOGE employees sought access to the Treasury Department's vast federal payment system, responsible for managing trillions of dollars in government expenditures. This request triggered a lawsuit by 19 states and has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. Sources indicate that a DOGE staffer visited the IRS last Thursday, seeking meetings with various offices to inquire about the IRS's data collection and management practices and the functions of each IRS business unit. It remains unclear whether this staffer made the request for IDRS access or if it originated through the White House.The White House has not responded to ABC News' request for comment. According to the Washington Post, which first reported the development, the IRS is considering a memorandum of understanding that would grant DOGE officials access to several systems, including IDRS. Musk and the White House have remained silent regarding the specific federal data DOGE has been granted access to and what has been done with the acquired data. Elizabeth Laird, a former state privacy officer now with the Center for Democracy and Technology, expressed concern, stating, 'People who share their most sensitive information with the federal government do so under the understanding that not only will it be used legally, but also handled securely and in ways that minimize risks like identity theft and personal invasion, which this reporting brings into serious question.' When questioned by reporters about safeguards preventing Musk, whose companies hold billions of dollars in current federal contracts, from leveraging data to his advantage, the billionaire asserted that DOGE publishes all its activities on its website, ensuring 'maximal transparency.' However, the DOGE website, as of Sunday, primarily featured a list of mostly canceled government contracts and a message on its 'savings' tab: 'Receipts coming over the weekend!'. According to a source familiar with DOGE's efforts, the team acquiring access to the IRS system would be prohibited from making any changes to the data within it. Nevertheless, granting access would allow unfettered viewing of any individual's tax filings. The IRS rulebook for IDRS, posted online, explicitly prohibits users from reviewing the personal tax information of relatives, friends, neighbors, or celebrities. It states, 'IDRS users shall not access the account of any taxpayer or another IRS employee unless there is a business need and access has been formally authorized as part of the user's official duties.' The policy further warns that 'Willful unauthorized disclosure, access or inspection of non-computerized taxpayer records, including hard copies of returns - as well as computerized information - is a crime, punishable upon conviction, by fines, prison terms and termination of employment.' While a district court judge in Manhattan has temporarily blocked DOGE's access to the Treasury Department system, another district court judge has allowed DOGE access to data at the Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.





