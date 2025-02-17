Elon Musk's DOGE Seeks Access to Sensitive IRS Data, Raising Privacy Concerns

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has requested access to a sensitive IRS data system containing personal tax information on millions of Americans. The request has raised alarm bells within the government and among privacy experts who warn that Musk's access to Americans' private tax data could be extraordinarily dangerous.

Access to this tightly controlled system has not been granted as of this weekend, but the very request has raised alarm bells within the government and among privacy experts. They warn that Musk's access to Americans' private tax data could be extraordinarily dangerous.Musk, estimated to be the richest man in the world, has been outspoken in his criticism of federal judges, calling for their impeachment and alleging, without evidence, that federal workers are defrauding taxpayers. This recent request for access to the IDRS comes amidst reports that the IRS will be laying off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, with cuts potentially happening as soon as next week. Musk has previously expressed skepticism about the salaries and net worth of government employees, questioning where the wealth originated from.Earlier this month, DOGE employees demanded access to the Treasury Department's vast federal payment system, responsible for managing trillions of dollars in government expenditures. This triggered a lawsuit by 19 states and was temporarily blocked by a federal judge. Sources say a DOGE staffer visited the IRS last Thursday, seeking meetings with various offices to understand how the IRS collects and manages data and the functions of each business unit within the agency. It is unclear if this staffer made the request to access IDRS or if it came through the White House. According to the Washington Post, which first reported the development, the IRS is considering a memorandum of understanding that would grant DOGE officials access to several systems, including IDRS. Elizabeth Laird, a former state privacy officer now with the Center for Democracy and Technology, has raised serious legal questions about DOGE's access to large datasets of information and how they are handling it. Key concerns include: who exactly is accessing the government data, whether they are government employees or third-party contractors; what information they are accessing and how it is being used; and if data is transferred to AI software, what security risks are involved. Laird emphasizes that individuals share their most sensitive information with the government under the expectation that it will be used legally, securely, and in ways that minimize risks like identity theft and personal invasion. This recent report, she says, brings these expectations into serious question.Musk and the White House have not disclosed what federal data the DOGE team has accessed or what has been done with the acquired data. When pressed by reporters on what checks are in place to ensure Musk, whose companies hold billions of dollars in current federal contracts, is not leveraging data to his advantage, Musk insisted that DOGE posts all its activity on its website for maximum transparency. As of Sunday, the DOGE website included a list of mostly canceled government contracts and a message on its 'savings' tab: 'Receipts coming over the weekend!' One person familiar with DOGE's efforts stated that Musk's request to access the IRS system would not allow them to change any data, but it would grant unfettered access to any person's tax filings. According to an IRS rulebook for the system posted online, anyone accessing IDRS is specifically prohibited from reviewing the personal tax information of relatives, friends, neighbors, or celebrities. The agency states that 'IDRS users shall not access the account of any taxpayer or another IRS employee unless there is a business need and access has been formally authorized as part of the user's official duties.





