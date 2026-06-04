Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Walks Out of Interview After Reporter Praises Father

Vivian Wilson, estranged transgender daughter of Elon Musk, cut short a red carpet interview in Ibiza when a reporter called Musk 'the best,' highlighting ongoing family tensions and public debates over identity and fame.

Vivian Wilson , the 22-year-old transgender daughter of Elon Musk , abruptly ended a red carpet interview at a Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza , Spain, after a reporter repeatedly referred to Musk as 'the best.

' The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, began with Wilson smiling and engaging before the journalist asked, 'Your father the best, no? ' visibly unsettling her. Wilson, who is estranged from her father, responded with confusion, 'My what? Sorry?

' and, after the question was repeated, simply said 'Okay,' before walking away. The clip sparked divided reactions online, with some accusing Wilson of ingratitude for leveraging her father's fame while others defended her right to privacy given the family's public rift. Musk has previously described his child as 'killed by the woke mind virus' and claimed he was 'tricked' into signing documents for her gender transition.

Wilson has publicly criticized Musk as 'uncaring' and 'narcissistic,' detailing a painful childhood and accusing him of bullying her for being queer. Their feud intensified after Wilson legally changed her name and gender in 2024, stating she 'no longer wishes to be related' to him. Musk, in turn, blamed her transformation on a 'communist' ideology fostered by her expensive private school and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media commentary highlighted the sensitivity of probing into their strained relationship, with supporters noting that Wilson's discomfort was understandable given Musk's repeated public misgendering and rejection of her identity. The encounter underscores the ongoing tension between personal autonomy and public curiosity, especially when involving high-profile families navigating contentious personal transformations





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Vivian Wilson Transgender Interview Family Feud Woke Mind Virus Red Carpet Ibiza Desigual Vintage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Says He Only Got Involved in Politics Because He Couldn't Deal With Having a Transgender ChildElon Musk says he wouldn't have bought Twitter or stopped Kamala Harris if it weren't for his estranged daughter Vivian Wilson's transition.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s SpaceX drives hard bargain with bankers ahead of IPO: reportElon Musk’s firm is negotiating to pay less than 0.75% in underwriting fees on the roughly $75 billion it plans to raise, according to Bloomberg.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s Missed Goal Habit Is Only Getting WorseThe world’s richest man makes a lot of big predictions, but fewer than one in five actually comes in on time, according to a new analysis.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes launches bizarre new collaboration — with longshot Calif. gov candidate Matt MahanIt was nail-biting time on Tuesday for industryites invested in the outcome of California’s primary. But singer/songwriter Grimes isn’t one to just sit on the couch and doom scroll. She h…

Read more »