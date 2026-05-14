Elon Musk's Bizarre Faces at State Banquet in China

Elon Musk was seen making a series of bizarre faces during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook today during a state banquet in China. Musk and Cook are among the dozens of top business leaders who have travelled with Donald Trump to China this week.

Elon Musk was seen making a series of bizarre faces during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook today during a state banquet in China .

Musk and Cook are among the dozens of top business leaders who have travelled with Donald Trump to China this week. The US president is in Beijing to develop his nation's relationship with Xi Jinping, the leader of China. Despite the gravity of the meeting, tech billionaire Musk tried to inject a bit of levity to the state banquet dinner held in China's capital.

He was seen sat down at a table, with Apple's leader Tim Cook stood just behind him. The pair were posing for a photo with a third, unknown man. While Cook was seen smiling at the camera, Musk decided to pull a series of quirky faces. He could also be seen grinning as he put two thumbs up.

But Musk's cheeriness was not matched by Cook, who dropped his smile as soon as he began walking away from the photo-op. Musk was seen hand-in-hand with his son X Æ A-12, having taken him to an important meeting with China's leadership. The boy, born to Musk and his then-girlfriend Grimes in 2020, was seen wearing a blue vest that appeared to have taken inspiration from Chinese culture over a white shirt.

He was also seen carrying what appeared to be a bag in the shape of a Chinese dragon mask. Musk's antics come as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump started a crucial series of meetings in Beijing on Thursday in a US-China summit where stability in the relationship is the main goal of the two days of discussions. The leaders concluded their meeting Thursday morning after about two hours.

Trump is expected to leave just after midday Friday after a final private meeting with Xi. Few breakthroughs are expected on divisive issues ranging from the Iran war, trade, technology, and Taiwan. Trump hopes to focus the summit talks on trade and deals for China to buy more agricultural products and passenger planes, setting up a board to address their differences and avoid a repeat of the trade war ignited last year after Trump's tariff hikes.

In their closed-door meeting, Xi told Trump that if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations 'will enjoy overall stability.

' If not, the two countries risk 'clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,' Xi said, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency





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Elon Musk Apple CEO Tim Cook State Banquet In China China Donald Trump Xi Jinping US-China Summit State Banquet Dinner Quirky Faces Chinese Culture Chinese Dragon Mask X Æ A-12 Important Meeting With China's Leadership Hand-In-Hand With His Son Blue Vest White Shirt Bag In The Shape Of A Chinese Dragon Mask Xi Jinping And Donald Trump Crucial Series Of Meetings State Building Xi Told Trump If Taiwan Is Handled Well Overall Stability Clashes And Even Conflicts Great Jeopardy Trade Technology Taiwan Strait Of Hormuz Iran War Trade War Tariff Hikes Agricultural Products Passenger Planes Board To Address Their Differences Trade Talks Deals For China To Buy More Agricultural Produ Trade War Ignited Last Year

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