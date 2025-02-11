Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid for OpenAI: A Move to 'Slow Down a Competitor'?

Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI has sparked controversy, with CEO Sam Altman dismissing it as an attempt to 'slow down a competitor' and catch up with OpenAI's advancements. Musk's attorney claims the move aims to return OpenAI to its original open-source, safety-focused mission. The situation highlights the fierce competition and debate surrounding AI development, particularly regarding its potential risks and ethical implications.

Elon Musk is attempting to 'slow down a competitor' with his $97.4 billion proposal for OpenAI, according to the company's CEO Sam Altman . Altman told CNBC on Tuesday that he wasn't taking Musk's bid seriously, suggesting it was a strategy to catch up with OpenAI's advancements. 'I think it's to slow down a competitor and catch up with his thing, but I don't really know...to the degree anybody does,' Altman said during a press conference at the AI Action Summit in Paris.

Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, stated that he submitted an offer on Monday, claiming 'It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was.' CNBC has reached out to Toberoff, Tesla, and X for comment.Altman also dismissed Musk's earlier assertion that OpenAI lacked the funds to participate in President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar 'Stargate' joint venture, focused on investing in U.S. computing infrastructure needed for training and running advanced AI models. The project was announced last month, with OpenAI stating that Stargate would 'begin deploying $100 billion immediately.' However, Musk doubted the financial capacity of the involved companies, stating 'they don't actually have the money.' Responding to this criticism, Altman remarked, 'I'm not the one who tweeted funding secured. I just actually try to show up and build.' This comment indirectly referenced Musk's 2018 tweet claiming 'funding secured' to take Tesla private at $420 per share, a claim that led to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission due to the resulting volatility in Tesla's share price. Musk eventually settled with the SEC, paying $20 million in fines, and relinquishing his chairmanship of Tesla.Musk's proposal for OpenAI comes amidst a growing competition in the field of artificial intelligence. OpenAI has emerged as a leading force, developing powerful models like ChatGPT, while Musk has been increasingly vocal about the potential risks and dangers of unchecked AI development. His bid for OpenAI could be seen as an attempt to exert greater control over this rapidly evolving technology and shape its future direction. The outcome of this situation remains uncertain, but it highlights the intense rivalry and debate surrounding the ethical and societal implications of artificial intelligence





