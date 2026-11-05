Elon Musk's $445 Million Political Gamble Fails as Democrats Win Control

Elon Musk spent $445 million backing Republicans but lost congressional control. Texas Democrats won key races targeting his business interests, causing Tesla and SpaceX stock to drop.

The political strategy of Elon Musk suffered a historic defeat during the midterm elections as Democrats reclaimed control of Congress. The electric vehicle and aerospace magnate had invested at least $445 million in an aggressive campaign to maintain Republican dominance in the legislative branch. This massive financial commitment was intended to secure favorable policies for his diverse business empire, which includes significant federal contracts.

Massive Investment Yields Legislative Defeat

Elon Musk spent his capital on a gambit to help Republicans keep control of Congress, an amount roughly equivalent to someone on a $100,000 annual salary saving every penny for 4,400 years. Despite this unprecedented level of financial intervention, the Republican Party lost ground, ceding control of Congress to a Democratic Party that expressed serious reservations about his influence. The loss represents one of the worst returns on investment for Musk during the entire midterm election cycle.

Also read ‘Musk’ Director Alex Gibney Wants to Know if Democrats Can Now Hold Elon Musk Accountable

President Donald Trump, who had embraced Musk as a key ally, suffered significant political setbacks alongside the broader Republican defeat. However, few other individuals had more tangible assets at risk than Musk, whose companies conduct billions of dollars in business with the federal government. The incoming Democratic leadership in Congress has signaled its intention to scrutinize his companies and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, creating immediate regulatory uncertainty for his enterprises.

Texas Elections Target Corporate Privileges

The backlash against Musk was particularly evident in Texas, where he has established his base of operations and several major corporations. Musk spent at least $5 million to try to reelect Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who ultimately lost the race to Democrat Gina Hinojosa. This outcome marked a significant shift in the state political landscape and directly challenged Musk's local influence.

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Democrats also secured control of the Texas House and the U.S. Senate, largely by defeating Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton had effectively benefited from $158 million of Musk's spending but lost his Senate race against Democrat James Talarico. This victory marked the first statewide win for Democrats in Texas in more than 30 years, highlighting a profound change in voter sentiment within the state.

Voter Sentiment and Corporate Subsidies

Campaign messaging in Texas heavily focused on Musk's financial relationships with elected officials and the subsidies his companies receive. Candidates like James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa framed the election as a battle between billionaires and everyday Texans, specifically targeting the state's median household income of $85,000. They argued that rising costs for gas, groceries, rents, and mortgages necessitated a reevaluation of corporate tax breaks.

Gina Hinojosa highlighted that Musk received a $1.7 billion property tax break in Texas, a privilege not available to other residents who must pay full price. This narrative resonated with voters who viewed the political endorsements through the lens of economic fairness. According to The AP Voter Poll of more than 5,000 voters in the state, slightly more than half of Texas voters expressed an unfavorable opinion of Musk.

Market Reaction and Financial Consequences

The political fallout triggered an immediate negative reaction in financial markets, impacting Musk's publicly traded companies. Tesla shares declined on Wednesday, wiping out approximately $40 billion from the electric carmaker's market capitalization, which stood at $1.54 trillion. Simultaneously, SpaceX lost about $40 billion from its market value, reducing its valuation to $1.83 trillion.

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Musk lost approximately $45 billion of his net worth on Wednesday, which Forbes valued at $865.6 billion. While this figure could rebound, the immediate plunge reflected investor anxiety regarding potential congressional investigations. Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab, noted that worries about these investigations contributed to the early plunge for his benchmark firms.

Future Investigations and Regulatory Scrutiny

With the new Democratic majority in Congress, Musk faces increased legislative threats including possible subpoenas and formal investigations. Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the state legislature's newly empowered Democratic Caucus, declared that the era of open corruption was coming to an end. This statement suggests a proactive approach to reviewing the interactions between government officials and major corporate donors.

Even some Republicans acknowledged that the volume of Musk's donations may have exceeded the effective limit for political support. Outgoing Representative Chip Roy stated that there is a point where the sheer amount of donations becomes unhelpful to the effort. He noted that voters were becoming turned off by the saturation of negative advertisements, suggesting that the strategy had diminishing returns.