Elon Musk confirms Google seeks to increase rented computing power from SpaceX. The existing billion-dollar agreement includes vast Nvidia GPU resources for generative AI development through 2029.

Elon Musk has stated that Google is actively interested in renting additional computing power from SpaceX, potentially expanding their existing cloud services agreement. This development highlights the intensifying competition for high-performance hardware required to support the rapid growth of artificial intelligence applications across the technology sector.

Google And SpaceX Cloud Services Expansion

Google already maintains a multi-year cloud services agreement with SpaceX, a deal signed prior to SpaceX's planned initial public offering. The current contract, announced in June, requires Google to pay SpaceX $920 million per month for a period extending from October 2026 to June 2029. This financial commitment secures significant cloud infrastructure access for Google's expansive operations.

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The computing capacity involved in this agreement includes approximately 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units, along with central processing units, memory, and other essential components. These resources are critical for training large language models and supporting complex generative AI services that demand massive parallel processing capabilities.

Surge In Ai Computing Infrastructure Demand

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged dramatically since the widespread introduction of generative AI services. Technology companies are investing heavily in data centres equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers to meet this growing need. The scale of investment reflects the strategic importance of maintaining competitive edge in AI development.

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SpaceX is already expanding its computing operations beyond its existing hub in the Memphis area. The company announced this month that it would invest more than $74 billion across two planned sites. These projects include a supercomputer facility at Starbase in Texas's Rio Grande Valley and a second campus in Cochise County, Arizona.

Anthropic Partnership And Market Valuation

AI developer Anthropic also announced a deal in May to utilize SpaceX's computing capacity, further demonstrating the company's pivotal role in the AI hardware market. In a June regulatory filing, SpaceX disclosed that its agreements with both Anthropic and Google were worth more than $70 billion combined. This valuation underscores the enormous financial stakes involved in securing reliable high-performance computing resources.

The collective agreements with these major tech entities position SpaceX as a key supplier in the burgeoning cloud computing sector. By leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and financial resources, SpaceX is establishing itself as a critical infrastructure provider for the next generation of artificial intelligence technologies.