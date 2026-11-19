Elon Musk tells DealBook Summit he feels foolish after 2026 election losses, rejects MAGA identity, and predicts Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa will lead Texas moderately despite his significant financial spending.

Elon Musk appeared virtually from China to address the 2026 DealBook Summit, explicitly rejecting the MAGA label and predicting that newly elected Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa would govern with moderation. The tech billionaire also expressed regret over spending nearly $500 million to support Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, admitting he felt foolish about the financial outlay that yielded minimal political returns.

Musk Reflects on Political Spending and Identity

During an interview with Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla discussed his recent political missteps and his evolving relationship with American partisan politics. Musk noted that he is traveling with President Donald Trump's American delegation but maintains a distance from the strict ideological frameworks of either major party. He described himself as someone who sees positives and negatives in both political entities, rejecting the notion of blind adherence to Republican policies.

Also read Elon Musk says he is ‘not MAGA’ after spending millions on Trump and his allies

Musk admitted that his previous assumption that Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa would be a far-left leader was incorrect. Based on information he has received, he believes she will be a moderate leader who will ensure stability in Texas. This shift in perspective contrasts with his earlier substantial financial investments in Republican campaigns, including a significant $200 million effort to defeat Senator-elect James Talarico in his race against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico won the election despite the heavy spending.

Comparisons and Corporate Governance Views

Addressing the recent resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Musk argued that Huang should be reinstated to his leadership position. Musk compared the decision to remove Huang to kicking Michael Jordan off a sports team, acknowledging that while Huang made serious mistakes involving personal affairs, his professional value remains immense. He suggested that the tech industry benefits more from retaining top talent like Huang than from enforcing strict corporate discipline that drives away exceptional leaders.

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Musk also expanded on his earlier comments regarding the potential merger of his two major companies, SpaceX and Tesla. He stated that there are now growing areas of interaction and overlap between the two firms that did not exist five years ago. While he previously believed there was no purpose in combining the companies, he now acknowledges that they might execute better together and create more value as a unified entity.

Starlink Policies and Shareholder Decisions

Any decision to merge SpaceX and Tesla will ultimately rest with the shareholders of both organizations, who must determine if the combined structure yields superior results. Musk emphasized that the choice depends on whether the companies can deliver greater value through integration or remain stronger as separate entities. This corporate strategy discussion comes as Musk continues to navigate complex international relations and domestic political pressures.

On the matter of Starlink, Musk defended recent restrictions on the satellite internet service's use by the Ukrainian military for offensive drone strikes against Russia. He clarified that Starlink is a civilian system not designed for offensive operations that result in loss of life. He directed military applications to use Starshield, a separate system controlled by the U.S. government, rather than asking him as a private individual to make decisions regarding potential civilian casualties.

Political Tribalism and Future Implications

Musk criticized the extreme tribalism currently defining American politics, comparing partisan loyalty to supporting a hometown sports team regardless of performance. He argued that this mindset prevents citizens from seeing any good in the opposing party or any bad in their own. Despite his attempts to distance himself from conservative values, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego responded on social media, reminding Musk that he is still subject to legal subpoenas. This interaction highlights the ongoing tension between Musk and Democratic politicians despite his public rejections of partisan labels.