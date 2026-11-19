Elon Musk said he felt 'foolish' for spending nearly $500 million on the midterm elections after Republicans' poor performance.

Follow ABC7 on Google Elon Musk said he felt "foolish" for spending nearly $500 million on the midterm elections after Republicans' poor performance and tried to downplay his support for the MAGA movement during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit Wednesday evening.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, or maybe it would have been much worse without that," Musk said during the virtual interview. "But it certainly shows that you know American elections are not just about money. You know, obviously you can put a lot of money into election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that that was the case here.

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So probably I could rewind the clock. I would have spent less money," Musk said. Following Democrats' success in the midterms, which saw the party gain control of both chambers of Congress, Musk tried to portray himself as a moderate during his interview, saying he's not MAGA and even questioning what it means.have like you know any kind of extreme political views," Musk said.

"I'm not MAGA. Well, at least I'm not like, I'm not sure what MAGA means ... If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that. I think there are there are positives and negatives in both parties.

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"Storm expected to bring heavy rain, flood risk to SoCal. Here's the timeline Musk has largely aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s political agenda, despite a falling out over the Republican tax and spending package pushed by the White House following Musk’s work with the administration on an effort to cut government spending.

He extensively supported Republicans during the 2024 and 2026 election cycles, and even, at one point during the 2024 election cycle, called himself "dark gothic MAGA” while speaking at a Trump rally in New York City. During the 2026 election cycle, Musk poured nearly half a billion dollars into key Republican races in hopes of helping the party maintain its Senate majority.

But the money proved ineffective, as Democrats won races across the country and flipped nine Senate seats, retaking control of the Senate and House. Musk spent heavily in Texas, where Democrats won every statewide race. Asked about incoming Texas Democratic governor Gina Hinojosa, Musk said that he believes that she will be a moderate governor for the state.

"I don't think she's sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor," Musk said.