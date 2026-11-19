Elon Musk admits he would spend less on 2026 midterms after Democrats took Congress and won in Texas. Tesla CEO distances himself from MAGA.

Elon Musk has publicly expressed regret over the nearly half a billion dollars he spent supporting Republican candidates during the 2026 US midterm elections, stating he would have allocated less funding if given the chance to do it again. The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive made these remarks at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, acknowledging that his massive financial injection delivered limited political results despite the intensity of the campaign cycle. This candid admission follows significant electoral defeats for the Republican party, which lost control of both chambers of Congress and suffered major setbacks in Texas, a state where Musk had concentrated substantial financial support.

Financial Backing and Electoral Outcomes

Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republicans during the election cycle, yet the Democratic party successfully flipped control of both the House and the Senate. The results highlighted a disconnect between financial expenditure and voter behavior, as Democrats secured major victories in Texas where Tesla and SpaceX maintain critical operational bases. In the state, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, while Democrat James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton in the state Senate race. These outcomes demonstrated that even concentrated wealth from high-profile billionaires like Musk cannot easily override broader political trends or local voter sentiment.

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Musk Distances From MAGA Movement

During his interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk explicitly sought to distance himself from President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement, declaring, "I'm not MAGA." He described himself as politically moderate and rejected the idea of providing unquestioning support for Republican policies, a stance that sharply contrasts with his previous identification as "dark gothic MAGA" during the 2024 presidential campaign rallies. While Musk remains a major financial backer of Trump and collaborated with his administration in 2025 on efforts to reduce federal spending, this new positioning signals a potential shift in his public political identity and strategy.

Assessment of Texas Political Landscape

Musk provided insight into the changing political dynamics in Texas, specifically regarding the incoming Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa. He described Hinojosa as moderate and expressed confidence that business operations and relations would remain stable under her administration. Musk acknowledged that Republicans might have performed worse without his financial support, but he emphasized that the election results proved campaign spending alone is insufficient to determine political outcomes. His comments suggest a pragmatic acceptance of the new political reality in Texas, despite his heavy previous investment in Republican incumbents.

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Future Political Engagement and Strategy

The revelations from the DealBook Summit indicate that Elon Musk is recalibrating his approach to political engagement and financial influence in future elections. By admitting that his half-billion-dollar investment in the 2026 midterms yielded disappointing results for his preferred candidates, Musk is signaling a more measured approach to future political giving. This strategic pivot comes at a time when the Democratic party holds congressional control and has gained significant ground in conservative-leaning states like Texas, challenging the traditional efficacy of high-net-worth individual intervention in electoral politics.

Impact on Corporate and Political Relations

The political shifts have immediate implications for major corporations with significant footprints in Texas, including Tesla and SpaceX. With Gina Hinojosa set to take office as governor, the regulatory environment and state-level policies may evolve in ways that differ from the previous Republican administration. Musk's acknowledgment that he would spend less in the future suggests that corporate leaders are reassessing the return on investment for political contributions, particularly when such spending fails to secure favorable legislative or executive outcomes. This recalibration could influence broader trends in corporate political engagement across the United States.