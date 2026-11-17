Elon Musk criticized a Saturday Night Live sketch that portrayed him as a CEO taught by John Mulaney about honey traps alongside other tech leaders, calling the show unfunny and a political hit job.

Elon Musk, who was mocked on the program’s latest episode, threw a tantrum online about its portrayal of him. In its latest jab, the program used its cold open in a segment with actor and comedian John Mulaney schooling a group of CEOs at the CIA Headquarters, including Musk, portrayed by Jeremy Culhane.

Mulaney attempts to teach Culhane’s Musk and his Silicon Valley counterparts about the dangers of becoming ensnared by honey traps after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy came to light. SNL’s Musk, Peter Thiel , Anthropic chief Dario Amodei , Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman were all sat down by Mulaney, who struggled to command their attention as the leather-clad Tesla CEO bragged on about how nonchalant he was despite having “all the wealth and power.

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” In the wake of the episode, Musk posted on his own social media platform, X, to deride the portrayal as lacking, slamming the sketch and saying that he would only give the impressionshowing how often he found the show funny. The diagram showed a meager overlap between ‘SNL’ and ‘Humor,’ with the minuscule, barely-there section of their circles being “the good sketches.

”One of his followers responded to the image and described the show’s CEO sketch as “politically hate bated rage” whose “insults aren’t funny. ”“Talk about an epic vulgar roast,” the comedian wrote.episode, which at the time prompted no response from the near-trillionaire.. Katie Miller, who is married to Stephen Miller, called Culhane’s attempt a “political hit job” after the show joked about Musk’s relationship with his children.

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The children “absolutely adore him” she wrote, calling the show “the antithesis of comedy and satire. ”Culhane is the second person to imitate Musk after comedian and actor Mike Myers first took on the role in March 2025. In his own sketch, Myers brandished a chainsaw which. At the time, replying to an aggrieved fan on X who wrote, “I can’t imagine the kind of person who finds this funny,” Musk responded: “humour fails when it lies.

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