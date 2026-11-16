Elon Musk Rates Culhane's SNL Impression 5/10 After Sketch

Elon Musk responded to a Saturday Night Live sketch in which Culhane played him as a bumbling man-child, saying the impression deserved a 5 out of 10.

Elon Musk publicly reacted to a Saturday Night Live sketch that parodied him, giving the show's impression of him a low rating. The sketch featured several tech executives in the November 14 episode, and Culhane played Musk. Musk responded on X, where he shared a reaction to the sketch and later commented on fan ratings of the impression.

The reaction followed a sketch in which the show once again made Musk the subject of its comedy. Musk previously hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2021, and his latest response shows he has continued to engage with how the show portrays him.

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Elon Musk Rates the SNL Impression Low

Elon Musk gave Culhane's impression a rating of 5 out of 10. In a reply to an X user who had rated the impressions, Musk wrote that he would give them maybe 5/10 for him, adding that they need to try harder.

Musk first reacted to the sketch with a Venn diagram post on X, which he shared as a response to the show's own post about the sketch. The diagram had two circles labeled Humor and SNL. The small overlapping section read the good sketches, and Musk captioned the image lol.

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How Culhane Played Musk in the Sketch

Culhane had already portrayed Musk in a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update segment the previous week before appearing in the November 14 sketch. In the later sketch, Culhane played Musk as a man-child in a leather jacket who keeps trying to be funny, using phrases such as epic roast and hold my beer, and making explosion sounds.

The sketch follows a CIA briefing in which the tech executives receive a warning about foreign spies posing as romantic interests. In that briefing, the character played by Mulaney tells the executives that America needs them to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with them and a woman who is clearly a spy.

Early in the sketch, Culhane's Musk says CIA, so epic. Later, he shrugs while delivering a joke about his own wealth and influence, saying his face when he has all the wealth and power. The character then makes a James Bond reference, imagining himself as both a billionaire and a spy, and says that the building behind him explodes too, before adding the word imagine.

Musk's Reaction Adds to Ongoing Sketch Attention

Musk's response shows that the sketch drew direct engagement from the subject himself, rather than only from viewers. By pairing a humorous Venn diagram with a numerical rating of the impression, Musk turned the sketch into a public exchange with fans on X.

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The episode and its follow-up reaction mark another instance in which Saturday Night Live has turned Musk into a recurring target of its comedy. Musk's comments about the impression, including his 5 out of 10 rating, are likely to remain a reference point for coverage of the sketch.