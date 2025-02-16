Elon Musk Predicts Humanoiod Robots Will Drive Global Economy, Rendering Money Obsolete

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence will revolutionize the global economy, potentially rendering traditional currency obsolete. Speaking at Dubai's World Governments Summit, Musk stated that these robots will unlock unprecedented economic potential by enabling the creation of 'quasi-infinite products and services.'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes the economic benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) investments will be primarily realized through humanoid robots. During a recent interview with Dubai's World Governments Summit, Musk stated that these robots, coupled with deep intelligence, will unlock the global economy's potential by enabling the production of 'quasi-infinite products and services.

'\Musk was responding to a question from UAE's AI minister, Omar Sultan Al Olama, about where he anticipates the 'biggest economic returns' of AI models will stem from. 'You can produce any product, provide any service,' Musk explained regarding humanoid robots. 'There's really no limit to the economy at that point. You can make anything.' He further speculated that the concept of money may become obsolete, stating, 'Will money even be meaningful? I don't know; it might not be,' as robots could create a 'universal high-income situation' where individuals possess the ability to produce as many goods and services as desired.\Musk's enthusiasm for humanoid robots is not surprising. During a January 29 earnings call, he revealed that Tesla aims to begin production of 'several thousand' Optimus robots by the end of 2025. He expressed his belief that Optimus has the potential to generate over $10 trillion in revenue in the long run, describing it as 'really bananas.' While Musk has a history of revising production timelines, including those for the Cybercab robotaxis, he remains confident in the future of AI-powered robotics. Tesla plans to start providing autonomous ride-hailing services in Austin by June, but the dedicated robotaxi car, the Cybercab, won't enter volume production until 2026, according to its earnings presentation. Tesla is not alone in this pursuit. Meta is also investing in humanoid robotics, recently appointing former Cruise CEO Marc Whitten to lead their newly formed product group dedicated to this area





