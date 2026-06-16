Elon Musk Now Has About $1 Trillion More Than the Next Richest Person in the World

He could lose almost $1 trillion and still be the richest person in the world.

. The next person down the list from Musk, Google co-founder Larry Page, has $301.4 billion. Elon Musk has, in other words, not just a trillion dollars, but approximately a trillion dollars more than the next richest guy.

, which says Musk’s net worth is only $1.27 trillion. Unfortunately for Musk, assuming that’s the correct calculation, Musk would not still be the richest person in the world if he lost $1 trillion of net worth—but in either case, he would still be the richest person in the world if he lost $900 billion.

To be clear, it’s not like he crossed the threshold into having a 13-figure net worth because he did a good job as CEO that day and profits poured into SpaceX or Tesla, and that money funneled down to him. It doesn’t work that way. Thethat Musk owns increased in value as people eagerly bought up the stock as it became publicly available, pushing up the total valuation of the company. That’s how we measure the wealth of tycoons.

, which was extraordinary at the time. But he gained at least that much on Monday alone. If that depresses you, think of how much he could lose the next day. Or the day after that.

In some ways smart glasses are more legitimate than ever, but in others they feel like one big work in progress. Elon Musk Says He’s Not a Killer, Journalists Would Be Dead if He Were "Elon says all kinds of stuff all the time, I don’t worry about it much," the editor-in-chief of the Verge told Gizmodo. Here’s How Much More Money Elon Musk Has Than Larry Page, Jeff Bezos, and You





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