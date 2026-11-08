Jeremy Culhane plays the character in the show’s latest attempt to assess its relationship with the mogul.

spent nearly half a billion dollars to get humiliated at the polls, but at least he came away with anas he tried to make sense of his bruising electoral losses.

The actor offered a persuasive impression of the mogul’s halting speeches and nonsensical attempts to change the subject with talk of a future that won’t happen.

Also read Governor-Elect of Texas Announces Plans to Control Elon Musk

“Imagine,” Culhane’s Musk ended a sentence several times non-sequiturishly. “You’re in the news because you wasted half a billion dollars on the midterms… almost all the candidates you backed lost,” Jost said. “I’m in the news because my car did a flip… it was like a freaking Hot Wheel,” Musk replied with a Buttheadian enthusiasm. Jost pointed out the irony that “you moved to Texas because California was run by Democrats” and now Texas would be too.

“How does that make you feel? ” Jost asked.

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“Bad,” Musk said, before cluelessly changing the topic back to a car flip and barrage of so-you-know-uhs the mogul is known for. The show’s writers piled on when they had Musk ask Grok to treat him to an “epic vulgar-roast” and the AI chatbot came back with, “You’re the worst thing South Africa has ever done;” “When you’re on TV it feels like a episode of ‘Hate on the Spectrum’;” and “If you have 100 more kids, maybe one of them will talk to you. ”, which deconstructs the myth of mogul and makes a case he is far more dangerous than caricaturist appearances in Hollywood productions may suggest.

Musk has recently has beenThe character had recently been played by Mike Myers, as in a cold open appearance a year ago as hein which he did an unhinged air-pounding two-first dance.

That impression had a lot of scenery-chewing swings , while Culhane Saturday night was more effectively restrained and on-point, leaving the possibility he might be reprising the character on futureGibney’s film notes how Musk has been savvy at doing cartoonish enough behaviors that people tend to underestimate him, a point that was underscored even in the sketch when, after he went off one more time about a vulgar epic-roast and a car flip, Jost said “I cannot believe you’re the richest person in the world.

”The appearance Saturday could be seen the show’s attempt to atone for that misstep, though some critics will say it further turns Musk into a colorful media character at the expense of his status as a graver threat.

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