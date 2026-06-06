Elon Musk is poised to become the first trillionaire. Just how much money is $1 trillion?

Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire. It’s a staggering amount of wealth never seen before in the history of human commerce.

Summary AI-generated summary was reviewed by a CNN editor. Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire. It’s a staggering amount of wealth never seen before in the history of human commerce.

Musk already owns $273 billion in stock and options thanks to his role as Tesla CEO. But if the initial public offering of SpaceX—his rocket and artificial intelligence company—goes as planned next week, he could soon be worth an additional $841 billion. All told, that’s $1.11 trillion for Musk from just his two public companies.

However, Musk’s wealth is paper wealth, not a pile of cash in a bank somewhere. All of it is subject to how investors continue to value his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, going forward. One trillion dollars is one million million dollars. That would be impossible to spend in any reasonable manner in one lifetime.

If one were to spend $1 million every hour every day, it would still take more than a century to spend $1 trillion. To help put it in context, here are six things that are to be worth less than Elon Musk. The economies of most countries Night view of the Taipei skyline. Musk's net worth is likely greater than the value of Taiwan's economy.

Across the globe, only 20 countries have economies that are larger than $1.1 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. That means the vast majority of the world’s nations have an economy worth less than Musk. Among them are Taiwan , Ireland Sweden and Singapore , along with Musk’s native South Africa .

The economy of Manhattan The economic output of Manhattan, the home of Wall Street and much of corporate America, could be less than the estimated net worth of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once the company completes its IPO. Of course, you don’t have to go overseas to find economies smaller than Musk’s investment portfolio.

The island of Manhattan, home base for many of America’s financial and corporate powerhouses including Wall Street, had a gross domestic product of just over $1 trillion in 2024. All the property in Houston Houston downtown skyline. The value of all the property in this key oil industry hub is less than Musk's estimated net worth.

Houston is the nation’s third largest city, behind only New York and Los Angeles. The Texas city, located on the Gulf Coast, is a hub for the booming oil and gas industry in the United States. All the property in the city, both residential and commercial, is worth about $879 billion in total, according to the most recent data available. All the new US vehicles purchased Vehicles at a Ford dealership in Richmond, California.

The purchase price of all new cars sold in the United States last year is less than Elon Musk's net worth. After housing, cars and trucks are the largest purchase made by most Americans. The average price of a new car hit a record of $48,402 across all sales last year. Even so, Americans bought 16.3 million new cars in 2025, which cost a total $789 billion.

Other tech billionaires : Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Though each man is worth more than a quarter-trillion dollars, even their combined wealth won't top Elon Musk's once he completes his SpaceX IPO. Musk is already the richest person in the world. But his net worth could soon leave his tech billionaire peers in the dust.

Even if you lump together the wealth estimates of the next four richest – Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – their combined net worths of $1.09 trillion falls just short of Musk’s wealth. Like Musk, they all made their fortunes from stocks of the tech firms they founded.

All professional sports teams Helmets at the line of scrimmage of a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, the two most valuable NFL teams. All sports teams on the planet aren't worth as much as the net worth of Elon Musk. Sports teams are the one of the most expensive toys billionaires love to purchase. But $1 trillion could buy you virtually every sports team on the planet.

In fact, the 50 most valuable sports teams from around the world are worth only a third of that when combined– an estimated $353 billion according to Forbes, which tracks sports teams’ valuations. That includes the most valuable, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at an estimated $13 billion, down to number 50, the Toronto Raptors of the NBA at about $5 billion.





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