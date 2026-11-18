Skydance CEO David Ellison confirms Elon Musk has invested in Alex Gibney's four-hour documentary. The film is set for a 2027 HBO Max release.

Skydance Media has officially confirmed that tech billionaire Elon Musk has become a shareholder in the company. This financial investment is tied to a major documentary project directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney. The film serves as an extensive biographical examination of Musk's life, career, and the controversies surrounding his public persona. Skydance CEO David Ellison publicly endorsed the investment, stating that the company values independence and rejects any form of censorship in their productions.

The Scope of the Musk Documentary

Alex Gibney's documentary is a nearly four-hour film that explores Musk's journey from an entrepreneur to one of the world's most influential business figures. The narrative covers his major ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X, which was formerly known as Twitter. The project presents a critical perspective on Musk's professional and personal life through interviews with individuals who have worked with or known him. Gibney's approach involves a closer look at the controversies that have followed Musk alongside his significant business achievements. The filmmaker does not rely on direct participation from the subject himself.

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Stakeholder Positions and Investment Details

David Ellison praised Elon Musk, describing him as the greatest entrepreneur of our time. Ellison stated that holding the position of a Skydance shareholder is an honor and a privilege for Musk. Despite the investment, Ellison emphasized that the financial backing will not alter the creative direction of the documentary. He affirmed that the film will maintain its critical perspective and will not be subject to censorship. The investment represents a unique dynamic where the subject of a critical film becomes a stakeholder in the production company.

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Real-World Impact and Release Timeline

Elon Musk did not participate in the making of the documentary and had previously criticized the project before its completion. The film is scheduled to receive a theatrical release in the United States through Bleecker Street in October 2026. Following the theatrical run, A24 holds the Pay 1 streaming rights for the documentary. These rights are set to bring the film to HBO Max subscribers in early 2027. David Ellison confirmed that Musk's investment will not change these established streaming plans.