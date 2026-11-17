Elon Musk has some notes for SNL's Jeremy Culhane

Sign up for The A.V. Instead, just let him put on X that he thought that Jeremy Culhane’s impression of him incould use some work.

Responding to a tweet from a self-professed “Tesla news break” rating the performances of the different tech overlord impressions from the week’s cold open, Musk gave Culhane’s performance a five out of ten,, Musk shared a photo graphic of a Venn Diagram, where one big circle reads “Humor” and one reads “SNL” with an overlap that reads “The good sketches. ” Well memed, sir! while admitting that there are “good sketches” but because it’s directly responding to a sketch with a better Venn Diagram joke.

Also read SNL: Elon Musk Is No Fan of Jeremy Culhane's Cold Open Impression

The segment in question focuses on the international scandal surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and his alleged affair with a Chinese spy. The sketch features Mulaney as a CIA officer teaching other tech billionaires—including Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, and Musk—to avoid a similar fate, at one point using a Venn Diagram with circles labeled “Beautiful Women” and “Your Interests And Opinions. ” The joke, of course, is that the circles don’t touch.

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Is that what’s keeping this sketch from being one of the good ones? Orthis one of the good ones, just with an impression that he thought was lacking? And who really is on first?