Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed at the 2026 DealBook Summit that Elon Musk is a shareholder in the company, calling him the greatest entrepreneur of our time. Ellison also addressed HBO Max's upcoming Musk documentary and the status of CNN and CBS News.

Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed Wednesday that Elon Musk has invested in the media company, calling the tech billionaire a shareholder and the greatest entrepreneur of our time.

Elon Musk Invests In Skydance

Ellison spoke at the New York Times 2026 DealBook Summit held at Manhattan's Jazz at Lincoln Center. Ellison did not confirm the exact amount of Musk's investment. Reports had suggested Musk put about one billion dollars into Skydance. The move came after Ellison's father, Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, invested roughly one billion dollars in Tesla.

Also read David Ellison Discusses Taylor Sheridan's NBCUniversal Move and Future With Paramount

Larry Ellison is a close friend of Musk and a major investor in Skydance. New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Ellison about the reports, noting that some people wanted to know whether the investment was the beginning of something bigger with Starlink long-term or a one-off given Musk's relationship with Larry Ellison. Ellison responded with praise for Musk, saying, I have so much admiration and respect for Elon.

Advertisement

I mean, I do not know if you saw recently, but literally watching, you know, Starship, it is a marvel. He is both the Tesla and Edison. He is, from my perspective, the greatest entrepreneur of our time, and he does not invest in a lot of companies. Ellison continued, So to have his vote of confidence and to have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege.

And if there was any opportunity to be able to collaborate with him in the future, is the appropriate opportunity in the future, we would be thrilled to do so. But there is nothing right now. He also repeated JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's recent comparison of Musk to Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. Sorkin then pivoted to Alex Gibney's new documentary Musk, asking whether Ellison still plans to put it on HBO Max early next year.

HBO Distributes Musk Documentary

The film has sparked a legal threat from Musk against Gibney. Ellison said the documentary is part of the company's deal with production company A24 and confirmed that HBO will distribute it. We believe in independence. We do not believe in censorship of any kind, he said.

The conversation also touched on the leadership and future of CBS News and CNN, which Skydance now owns following the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Skydance is home to CNN, CBS, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Studios, MTV and TNT.

CBS News Leadership Under Scrutiny

Sorkin asked Ellison about the recent ouster of several key CBS News members, including top producer and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, by CBS News boss Bari Weiss, and the explosive confrontation with star anchor Scott Pelley. Ellison declined to weigh in on Weiss's tenure. When asked what he thinks about Scott Pelley quitting, Ellison did not address the question directly.

Advertisement

He said he is really proud of the work that all our journalists are basically doing at both CBS and CNN. He cited data showing that trust in legacy media has plummeted in recent years and said his goal is to rebuild trust and deliver the news without bias. The two news divisions currently operate as independent entities, with Weiss running CBS News and Mark Thompson in charge of CNN.

Right now, we are incredibly happy operating now, basically, within the status quo, Ellison said. There might be some news sharing in the future, but right now, we are happy operating them as they are. He said CNN boss Mark Thompson will continue to run the news giant for the time being, and he did not provide details on any consolidation of CNN and CBS News.

Skydance Laying Off Thousands Of Employees

Earlier this year, Skydance said it plans to lay off thousands of employees as part of achieving six billion dollars in annualized savings by 2029. The company is one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the industry. Sorkin ended with a lighter family question, noting that Ellison now owns Succession, Yellowstone, The Godfather and Billions, and asking which fictional family is most like his own: the Roys, the Duttons, the Corleones or the Axelrods.

Ellison said, The answer is I actually love all of those stories. I really do. I have always valued privacy. I have got girls that are 3 and 5.

Despite the last name, my family was able to shield a very large part of childhood from all of that, and I want to do the same for my kids. I want them to have a grounded life. Apologies if that is a little boring.