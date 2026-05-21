Elon Musk, Grimes, and Donald Trump: A Chain of Events

This news text covers various aspects of Elon Musk, Grimes, Vanessa Trump, and Donald Trump, including the influencer's claims of Musk's involvement in American politics, Grimes's suggestion for Swift's presidential candidacy, Musk's connections with Trump and his criticism of a bill, and its subsequent breakup with the Trump administration.

In October , a former conservative influencer alleged that Elon Musk , then the chief executive officer of Tesla , spoke about releasing an anomaly in the matrix and having 10,000 lasers in space.

The influencer also claimed that Musk started sending her internal data from his work with the America PAC and mentioned real-time delta vote metrics. Grimes, a musician, suggested writing in Taylor Swift's name for the 2024 election because only she could unite the country. Elon Musk connected with and donated to Donald Trump's campaign. In September 2025, St. Clair revealed the birth of her second son.

Vanessa Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer and seeking treatment. Musk parted ways with the Trump administration in summer 2025 due to his criticism of the One Big Beautiful Bill





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Conservative Influencer In October Space Technology Delta Vote Metrics American PAC Taylor Swift Presidential Candidate Vanessa Trump Donald Trump Department Of Government Efficiency One Big Beautiful Bill Tesla

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk's SpaceX holds 18,712 bitcoin at fair value of $1.29 billion, IPO filing showsThe rocket and satellite company is looking to go public at a valuation of more than $1.5 trillion.

Read more »

SpaceX files for long-awaited public stock offering that could make Elon Musk a trillionaireSpaceX revealed its long-awaited plans to go public on Wednesday, shedding light on the finances and leadership of one of the largest, best-known and yet most secretive private companies in history.

Read more »

'The Boys' takes a shot at Elon Musk in final episode'The Boys' ended the series with more pointed political satire that the show has become known for.

Read more »

In SpaceX’s IPO, Elon Musk is a risk factorIt’s a big Musk circle jerk.

Read more »