Elon Musk Documentary Available on Digital Platforms and DVD

The Alex Gibney documentary examining Elon Musk's political and corporate influence is now streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV ahead of its December 29 physical release.

The documentary examining the life and rising political influence of technology billionaire Elon Musk is now available for rental and purchase on digital platforms. Following a limited theatrical run, the film has expanded its availability to digital storefronts, allowing a wider audience to access the extensive investigation into the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

The digital debut arrives on Prime Video and Apple TV roughly four weeks after the documentary's initial theatrical release on October 9. This four-week window provided a brief period for cinematic viewers before the film transitioned to home media formats, ensuring that audiences interested in the subject matter can engage with the material without needing to visit a theater.

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Home Media Release Schedule

The Blu-ray and DVD editions of the documentary are scheduled for release on December 29. Both physical media editions are listed as extended cuts, offering viewers additional content and depth compared to the theatrical version. These expanded editions provide another option for consumers to explore the documentary's thorough analysis of Musk's career and public image.

The availability on both digital and physical platforms marks the culmination of the distribution strategy for the film. Fans of the subject and those interested in corporate biopics can now choose their preferred method of viewing, whether streaming from a digital library or watching on high-definition discs at home. The extended cuts ensure that the home media release offers substantial value for collectors and dedicated viewers.

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Filmmaker Perspective and Content

Director Alex Gibney initially approached the project with an appreciation for Musk's work in electric vehicles and clean energy. However, as Musk expanded his influence in social media and American politics, the filmmaker's perspective evolved significantly. This shift is reflected in the documentary's unvarnished analysis, which seeks to present a comprehensive view of the billionaire's impact on various industries and global conversations.

The official logline describes the film as a thorough and unvarnished analysis of a technology billionaire who serves as the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Gibney co-wrote the documentary alongside Michael J. Palmer and produced the work alongside Jessie Deeter, Erin Edeiken, Ronan Farrow, and Lawrence Wright. The creative team collaborated closely to ensure the film remained factual and investigative in nature.

Interviews and Subject Absence

The documentary features interviews with individuals from different parts of Musk's life and career, including his first wife Justine Musk, former partner Ashley St. Clair, and Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard. It also includes perspectives from artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton and journalists Kara Swisher and Zoë Schiffer. These interviews provide diverse viewpoints on Musk's leadership and personal history.

Musk himself does not appear in the documentary, prompting Gibney to create a computer-generated version of the businessman. This decision to exclude direct participation from the subject adds a layer of separation between the filmmaker and the subject. The use of an animated representation allows for visual storytelling without the bias of a direct interview, maintaining the documentary's investigative integrity.

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Critical Reception and Industry Reaction

Although the documentary received positive reviews from critics, it also drew criticism from Musk himself. The businessman threatened to file a lawsuit against the production, highlighting the contentious relationship between the subject and the filmmakers. This legal threat underscores the polarizing nature of Musk's public persona and the intense interest his life generates in both media and legal circles.

The controversy surrounding the film has added to its visibility and importance as a cultural artifact. The combination of critical acclaim, subject dispute, and widespread availability on major digital platforms ensures that the documentary will remain a significant reference point in discussions about technology leadership and modern media. Viewers can now access the full extent of this polarizing portrait on their preferred devices starting today.