Elon Musk Criticizes Jeremy Culhane’s ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘They Need to Try Harder’

Elon Musk criticized Jeremy Culhane's impression of him on 'Saturday Night Live,' writing, 'They need to try harder.'

Billy Evans Says ‘You Can See Everything’ Made Him Look ‘Crazy’: ‘I Would’ve Preferred’ Not to Be the Villain, but ‘It’s Entertainment’, Musk uploaded a Venn diagram with “Humor” in one circle and “SNL” in the other.

In the small overlap is “the good sketches. ” Taika Waititi Slams ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics as ‘Irrelevant,’ ‘Sad Lost Souls’ and Says He Hasn’t ‘Read a Review’ in 15 Years: 'But I Do Listen to the People’ Culhane, who joined “SNL” in 2025, has appeared as Musk on the last two episodes of the series, first in aabout tech billionaires receiving a CIA briefing about honey traps.

Also read Elon Musk Takes Aim at 'SNL' After Billionaire Sketch

Culhane appeared in that sketch alongside Andrew Dismukes as Mark Zuckerberg, Jane Wickline as Dario Amodei, Ben Marshall as Sam Altman, James Austin Johnson as Peter Thiel and Bowen Yang as Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO who resigned last week over a romantic affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Culhane’s caricature of Musk is a leather jacket-wearing man-child who desperately tries to be funny. He uses phrases like “epic roast” and “hold my beer” and imitates sound effects of explosions.

“Uh, my face when I have all, like, the wealth and power,” he says with ironic detachment before striking a meme-pose in the CIA sketch. With impressions in two consecutive episodes, it seems Culhane’s Musk could become a mainstay of “Saturday Night Live” as the tech oligarchs continue to exert growing influence over the economy and politics. The improv comic has also become known for his highly quotable impression of Tucker Carlson on “Weekend Update.

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” Before Culhane joined the series, Mike Myers debuted a take on Musk in 2025. And the SpaceX CEO himself famously hosted “SNL” in 2021, playing Wario in a courtroom sketch, among other characters.

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