Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire with SpaceX IPO

SpaceX is set to go public with a projected valuation of $1.77 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history.

Space X is set to go public with a projected valuation of $1.77 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history. The shares will begin public trading on Friday, June 12.

As Elon Musk holds a majority stake in SpaceX , a successful IPO could make him the world’s first trillionaire. Musk was already the world’s richest person, with a net worth of about $696 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The company is going public largely to secure the massive capital required to fund Musk’s ultimate goal of space exploration and the establishment of human colonies on Mars.

SpaceX now operates as a massive conglomerate that includes its core rocket business, Starlink, the social media platform X, and the recently acquired AI startup xAI.insisted that SpaceX would remain private until his fleet of Starships routinely carried humans to Mars. The red planet is still the goal, but the bank account required to get there has fundamentally changed.

According to regulatory filings, SpaceX views its Starship vehicle as the central driver for its future growth, aiming to develop it as the world’s first fully reusable launch system. , and satellite missions — aligning with Musk’s core ambition to make humanity multiplanetary. But the rocket is still far from operational.debut aligns with a massive wave of AI public offerings , shifting Wall Street’s focus heavily toward artificial intelligence.

Despite generating a robust $18.7 billion in revenue last year, SpaceX reportedly remains unprofitable, recording an operating loss of $4.3 billion. This financial standing contrasts sharply with established tech giants like Meta, which pulled in over $200 billion in revenue and secured upwards of $60 billion in net income during the same period. Breaking from traditional market protocols, SpaceX bypassed the customary pricing range to offer investors a rigid, take-it-or-leave-it share price of $135.

Furthermore, because the stock will quickly enter index funds, everyday retirement and pension plans will face exposure to this risk. On a macroeconomic scale, economists like Gabriel Zucman warn that this unprecedented consolidation of capital from the AI boom threatens democratic stability by reviving levels of extreme wealth inequality not seen since the last century. It will be interesting to see how Musk’s fortune accelerates the race to becoming an interplanetary species in the coming years.

Mrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations. Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine. If you have pitches in mind, please do not hesitate to email her.





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