Elon Musk condemns police handling of Henry Nowak murder case as details of false racism allegations emerge

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticized Hampshire Police and media coverage after Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man, was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Digwa falsely accused Nowak of racism, leading police to arrest the dying teenager. The case has sparked political backlash and questions over police protocol and religious weapon laws.

Elon Musk has amplified outrage on social media regarding the case of Henry Nowak , as Hampshire Police face mounting criticism for arresting the dying 18-year-old based on false racism allegations made by his Sikh killer, Vickrum Digwa .

The 54-year-old tech billionaire has retweeted multiple posts condemning both the police force and the press for insufficient coverage of Nowak's murder on December 3, 2025. Earlier this week, Digwa, 23, was convicted of murdering the university student with an eight-inch ceremonial knife as he walked home from a night out in Southampton. During the trial at Southampton Crown Court, a video captured Digwa telling his victim, "I am a bad man," to which Nowak replied, "Are you a b...

" before the footage abruptly ended moments before the fatal attack. Digwa fabricated racism accusations against Nowak, leading police to arrest the mortally wounded teenager while he was succumbing to his injuries-drowning in his own blood. The murderer also claimed self-defense, alleging Nowak had hurled a racist insult, knocked off his turban, and struck him.

The jury dismissed these claims as a "wicked lie" and found Digwa guilty of unlawfully killing the "kind, intelligent and talented" 18-year-old finance student at the University of Southampton. Amid political backlash, including from Reform leader Nigel Farage, Hampshire Police apologized for handcuffing Nowak as he died. Deputy Chief Constable Robert France expressed regret, stating, "This case is an absolute tragedy. I'm sorry that Henry's life couldn't be saved that night, and I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested.

He was the victim.

" The Crown Prosecution Service also drew criticism for dropping charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport, a decision labeled "disgraceful" and "completely wrong. " Musk has even offered to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police over Nowak's wrongful arrest, further fueling online fury. Prosecutors Nicholas Lobbenberg KC described Digwa's false racism claims as a "trump card" to deceive police, calling it a "wicked lie about a dying man.

" Nowak, who had consumed less than the legal driving limit, was arrested while speaking to friends on Snapchat after encountering Digwa, who openly carried a large knife. Digwa, who had weapon training since age 12 and slept surrounded by an "arsenal," was fixated on blades, including the Kirpan-a Sikh ceremonial dagger legally permitted in the UK. He possessed both a small religious Kirpan and a larger eight-inch Shastar blade used in the killing.

The jury learned Digwa was not at a temple but had been working for Deliveroo. A video of the incident was later recovered from Nowak's phone, which was found in Digwa's pocket. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Nowak's wrongful arrest, while the officer who attempted to arrest one of the brothers in the separate Manchester Airport case may himself face charges.

The case underscores fractures in police-community trust, the legal nuances of religious weapon exemptions, and the viral influence of high-profile figures like Musk in shaping public discourse on justice and systemic failures





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Elon Musk Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Hampshire Police False Racism Allegations Kirpan Sikh Murder Conviction Police Arrest Wrongful Arrest Religious Weapon Exemption Nigel Farage Crown Prosecution Service Manchester Airport Assault Private Prosecution

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