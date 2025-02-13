Elon Musk Claims Social Security Pays Benefits to 150-Year-Olds

Elon Musk, appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), made a surprising claim during a press conference alongside President Trump. Musk stated that a preliminary review of Social Security records revealed payments being made to individuals listed as being 150 years old. He suggested these individuals were either deceased or should be famous for their longevity.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday claimed that a preliminary review of Social Security records by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revealed evidence that the social safety net program is paying benefits to individuals aged 150. Musk, who has been appointed as a special government employee to head DOGE, addressed reporters alongside President Donald Trump from the Oval Office of the White House.

He stated that DOGE discovered payments being made to recipients listed as being around 150 years old, although he did not provide specific details about the findings. \'There are some crazy things, like, just a cursory examination of Social Security and we've got people in there that are about 150 years old,' Musk said. 'Now, do you know anyone that's 150? I don't. They should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, they're missing out.' 'So that's the case where, like, I think they're probably dead is my guess, or they should be very famous. One of the two,' he added. \Musk further elaborated that 'there are a whole bunch of Social Security payments where there's no identifying information, like, why is there no identifying information?' He emphasized the importance of ensuring that eligible individuals receive their Social Security benefits promptly and accurately. Musk also discussed his perspective on DOGE's mission to reduce wasteful federal spending. 'If your taxpayer dollars are not spent in a sensible and frugal manner, then that's not okay. Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely on the things that matter to the people,' Musk stated. 'It's not draconian or radical, I think, it's really just saying let's look at each of the expenditures and say, is this actually in the best interest of the people, and if it is, it's approved, if it's not, we should think about it,' he added





ELON MUSK DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY (DOGE) SOCIAL SECURITY PRESIDENT TRUMP FEDERAL SPENDING

