Elon Musk was not impressed with the impression of him on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

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Mulaney’s character was featured alongside Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel , OpenAI CEO Sam Altman , Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei , Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg , and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk . At the end of the sketch, former in the other. The overlapping of the circles read, “The good sketches,” with Musk writing, “lol.

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” He would then follow up by sharing a YouTube link to theNicolas Cage & Chris Pine Lead Vegas Drama ‘American Epic’ From B.J.