Elon Musk is backing away from President Donald Trump’s MAGA brand after Republicans’ midterm election washout.

Elon Musk was on the front row at Donald Trump's second inauguration and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to help the Republican president and his “Make America Great Again” allies win elections.

Now, after Republicans' midterm thrashing by Democrats, the world's richest man insists he's not a MAGA acolyte after all and feels “pretty foolish” for spending so much money on the cause.

Also read Elon Musk says he is ‘not MAGA’ after spending millions on Trump and his allies

“I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk told The New York Times on Wednesday during the newspaper's DealBook Summit. “I’m not sure what MAGA means,” Musk continued, “but I, I don’t think I’m, like, if, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are, there, there are positives and negatives in both parties.

” Musk, who has based himself and several of his companies in Texas, spent more than $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November. That included more than $150 million backing Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico — Democrats' first statewide victory there in more than 30 years. Musk said if he had a do-over, he “probably” would have “spent less money” on the midterms.

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“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk told columnist Andrew Sorkin. “Or maybe it would’ve been much worse without that. But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. ” That's all a stark contrast to how Musk has behaved for the last several years.

He sat alongside other Big Tech titans at Trump's inauguration and led the president's Department of Government Efficiency , a post that for months made him the most high-profile figure in the administration other than Trump himself. Hours after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, Musk appeared at a Trump rally in Washington, where he enthusiastically embraced the president's agenda and his supporters.

“This was no ordinary victory,” he said. “This was a fork in the road of human civilization. OK? There are elections that come and go.

Some elections are important, some are not. But this one really mattered. I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.

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My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. ” ___ Follow the AP's coverage of Elon Musk at https://apnews.com/hub/elon-musk .