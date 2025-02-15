Elon Musk Ally Appointed to Treasury Role While Running Private Software Company

Tom Krause, a close associate of Elon Musk, has been appointed to a key role at the US Treasury Department while simultaneously serving as the CEO of Cloud Software Group. This arrangement raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Krause's private company could benefit from his government position.

This morning, workers at the US Treasury Department ’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service (BFS) received an email announcing that Tom Krause , a software executive and Elon Musk ally, was 'appointed to perform the delegated duties of the Fiscal Assistant Secretary.” That role was previously occupied by David Lebryk, who resigned after refusing to allow Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) access to sensitive systems within the Treasury Department .

Though it had been previously reported that Krause, who had been called a special government employee, had obtained Lebryk’s old position, the email also notably states that Krause is “currently the CEO of Cloud Software Group.” “Tom brings more than 20 years of experience leading, building, and positioning software and technology companies for value and long-term success,” the email reads. “Tom is currently the CEO of Cloud Software Group which manages and operates multiple mission critical enterprise software businesses.” In response to questions from WIRED, a representative for the company said that “Tom is the CEO of Cloud Software Group” and forwarded a copy of an email sent to the company’s employees last week in which Krause wrote, “in addition to my duties as CEO of Cloud Software Group, I am advising the US Department of Treasury as a ‘special government employee.’ I am honored to serve our country.” Critics believe Krause retaining his job in addition to serving in the government could be a massive conflict of interest. Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cloud Software Group did not respond to questions about whether Krause would continue to draw a salary from the company during his time with the Treasury. In an affidavit filed Thursday in the lawsuit Alliance for Retired Americans v. Department of the Treasury, Krause wrote, “While in this Treasury role, I have also maintained my employment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cloud Software Group, Inc., which a privately held company comprised of several enterprise software businesses. This arrangement has been approved by Treasury’s ethics office, who determined, based on my role as an SGE, that this arrangement was permissible.' In the same affidavit, Krause said, “I have not yet assumed those duties' as Fiscal Assistant Secretary. Got a Tip? Are you a current or former government employee that wants to talk about what's happening? We'd like to hear from you. Using a nonwork phone or computer, contact the reporter securely on Signal at velliott88.18. “I cannot think of another example where this has occurred, but I do think it's part of a broader pattern of the erasure of conflicts of interests within the federal government,” says Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan. “Federal employees can't take more than a $25 gift from someone who might be trying to influence their actions. On the other hand, their bosses are simultaneously running private companies while also running parts of the government that affect their businesses.” Treasury in particular, he says, could pose a conflict of interest across industries because “it affects everything.” And any alleged conflicts of interest may not be limited to just Krause’s own company. “There is a network of people coming from Silicon Valley and corporate America now that are working together,” Moynihan says. “And so it's not just about the conflict of interest he might have with his business, but the way in which he's situated to help that broader network that are now effectively running the government.” Although Treasury and White House officials have gone back and forth about DOGE’s access to Treasury payment systems, WIRED has reported that, at one point, DOGE had both read and write access. Marko Elez, one of a number of young men identified by WIRED who have little to no government experience but are associated with DOGE, was granted read and write privileges on two of the most sensitive systems in the US government: the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the BFS, an agency that, according to Treasury records, paid out $5.45 trillion in fiscal year 2024. (An affidavit filed in the same Alliance for Retired Americans v. Department of the Treasury lawsuit by a Bureau of the Fiscal Service official claims Elez only had read and write access to the SPS.) A federal judge last week granted an order to temporarily restrict DOGE staffers from accessing and changing Treasury payment system information, following a lawsuit alleging that the Treasury Department provided “Elon Musk or other individuals associated with DOGE” access to the payment systems and that this access violated federal privacy laws. The order, however, specifically provided a carve-out for Krause and Elez, though their access was supposed to be restricted to “read only.” A subsequent order blocked DOGE members from access to payment systems





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Conflicts Of Interest Elon Musk Treasury Department Tom Krause DOGE Cloud Software Group Federal Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Just Pulled Something Unbelievably Sketchy at the US TreasuryScience and Technology News and Videos

Read more »

Elon Musk's DOGE Getting Access to Treasury Payment Data Alarms CriticsHarvard professor calls data the 'new gold rush' as tech billionaire's department given 'unprecedented' access.

Read more »

Elon Musk's DOGE Team Accuses Treasury of 'Fraudulent' Payments, Gains Access to Government SystemTech billionaire Elon Musk alleges 'fraudulent' payments from the Treasury Department, claiming approval officers approved payments to known fraudulent and terrorist groups. Musk's DOGE team reportedly gained access to the federal government's payment system, which handles around $6 trillion annually.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sourcesThe cost-cutting entity has the keys to the federal government’s Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, the sources reported.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s Attempt to Control the Treasury Payment System Is Incredibly DangerousDonald Trump and Elon Musk could use sensitive Treasury information to punish their enemies — or they could break America’s payment system entirely.

Read more »

Elon Musk Granted Access to Federal Payment System Amidst Treasury Department ControversyElon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency team have been granted access to the federal government's payment system, raising concerns about potential misuse and political interference.

Read more »