Elon Musk said he regrets spending nearly 500 million dollars on the 2026 midterm elections after Republicans lost the House and Senate. He also said he is not MAGA, discussed a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger and defended Starlink restrictions.

Elon Musk said he feels pretty foolish about spending nearly 500 million dollars on the 2026 US midterm elections after Republican candidates lost the House and the Senate to Democrats.

He made the comment during a virtual interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, Musk said. He added that it was possible Republican candidates would have fared worse without the spending, but said the result showed campaign cash alone could not determine an election.

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Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money, he said. Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars to back Republican candidates and keep Texas red, a state home to his automaker Tesla, rocket-to-AI company SpaceX and a planned chipmaking venture between the two. His spending included 200 million dollars to try to defeat Senator-elect James Talarico in Texas, where Republican Greg Abbott was defeated.

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On the midterms, Musk said he believes newly elected Texas governor Gina Hinojosa is going to be quite moderate. I think I do not think she is sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I have heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with her as governor, he said.

Musk Denies Being MAGA

Musk, who ranks as the world wealthiest individual, insisted that I am not MAGA, even though he has worn Make America Great Again hats and served as head of DOGE, the Trump administration ad-hoc cost-cutting department, for several months in 2025 before he exited as a special government employee amid a dispute with Trump. Said Musk, I am not sure what MAGA means but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly do not have that.

I think there are positives and negatives in both parties, but politics is very tribal, and for a lot of people. A lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they are more or less invested in their party like it is their hometown sports team, and it is just their team, and they will not accept that there is anything that the other team can do that is good or anything that their team can do that is bad.

Musk last month said SpaceX and Tesla are exploring a potential merger. There is more and more areas of interaction or overlap with SpaceX and Tesla that did not exist before, he said. So if you had asked me five years ago, do I ever think there is any purpose in SpaceX and Tesla getting together?

SpaceX and Tesla Merger

I would have said no. He continued, really, it is just a question of do SpaceX and Tesla execute better together and create more value than if they are apart, and that would be up to the shareholders to decide. Turning to his own AI ambitions, Musk said Anthropic was extremely likely to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX and wanted significantly more.

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The comments came after the revelation that he had engaged in several affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy and an Nvidia employee. Musk, who has suggested Huang be reinstated as Nvidia CEO, said Huang removal as chief executive of the AI company was like kicking Michael Jordan off your team, while also acknowledging that Huang certainly made some mistakes.

Musk, interviewed by the New York Times Andrew Ross Sorkin, discussed the controversy over Starlink recent restrictions on satellite internet access to the Ukrainian military amid the war being waged on the country by Russia. Musk said, From the beginning, I have said that Starlink is a civilian system. It is not meant to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people.

Starlink Restrictions in Ukraine

If you want to do that you need to do Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the U.S. government, but do not ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions that sometimes result in the loss of innocent lives, not just soldiers. Musk appeared virtually Wednesday at the New York Times 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City, connecting via videoconference from China, where the tech mogul is part of President Donald Trump American delegation to the region.

CEO David Ellison said Musk, whose roles include founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, is an investor in Skydance, the company formed through the megamerger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The subject of Skydance did not come up in Musk appearance.

Musk previously appeared at the DealBook Summit in 2023, where he accused advertisers who had pulled ads from X over his support of an antisemitic conspiracy theory of blackmail and told them, calling out Bob Iger, then CEO of Disney, by name, to Go fuck yourself.