Elmwood Park's Dangerous Railroad Crossing Inches Closer to Safety

A $13 million federal grant brings the Grand Gateway Project, designed to eliminate a deadly Illinois railroad crossing, one step closer to completion.

A major step forward has been taken in the effort to eliminate one of the country's most dangerous railroad crossing s. The Grand Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park , Illinois , notorious for its deadly configuration, is $13 million closer to becoming safer. This crossing, where Metra and freight trains pass approximately 120 times daily, intersects the road at a 10-degree angle, creating a 366-foot-long crossing – the second deadliest in Illinois .

Since 2018, the area has witnessed 160 collisions, including several fatalities. For years, local officials have tirelessly fought to make this crossing safer, but the project demands substantial engineering work. On Saturday, Elmwood Park Mayor Skip Saviano joined state and federal officials to celebrate the announcement of the next stage in the plan.Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois) expressed the community's gratitude: 'We're incredibly grateful for all the work to be able to announce this big victory for Elmwood Park. $13.1 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation to the Village of Elmwood Park!' This funding will contribute to phase two of the Grand Gateway Project, which will construct an underpass at the crossing. The $120 million project aims to separate the road from the tracks, enhancing safety and alleviating traffic congestion.Mayor Saviano outlined the project's benefits: 'It is an underpass, so we're gonna go about 30 feet below the railroad tracks. We're gonna have continuous sidewalks on both sides. It will save 250 hours of congestion every year. It will allow Metra and freight trains to move faster. It will allow first responders to respond faster and most of all, it will prevent crashes and it will save lives.' To date, half of the project's estimated cost has been secured through federal, state, and Cook County funds. The $13 million announced on Saturday will be instrumental in acquiring land and preparing for construction. Once phase two is completed, officials hope to secure the remaining funds to finish the project, which could be finalized by 2029. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle emphasized the project's significance: 'It has a tragic history of crashes and it's important that we build this grade separation to eliminate the main point of conflict so that trains and cars will never again collide.' If all goes according to plan and the remaining funding is secured, the project could be completed by 2029





