Elliott declares victory over Bruce-Lane in Senate District 40

Mara Elliott, a Democrat, held what appeared to be an insurmountable lead Tuesday.

, which covers a wide swath of North County and East County, as well as several northern neighborhoods in San Diego. As of Tuesday evening, Elliott led the race by nearly 29,000 votes, good for a margin of roughly 54% to 46%.

While there are still ballots left to be counted,has grown steadily since Election Day as more votes have been tabulated, and that lead now appears insurmountable.

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“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to have earned the trust of voters across Senate District 40! ” ElliottMonday.

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“This election was just step one — now the real work begins, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, work with everyone in every corner of this district, and deliver results that make life better for our families and communities. Thank you all — let’s get to work! ”Elliott, a Democrat, and Bruce-Lane, a Republican, sought to replace Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, a Republican who has reached his term limit.

The race attracted millions of dollars in campaign spending as Republicans sought futilely to hang on to a state Legislature seat and Democrats sought to flip it. Elliott, a 58-year-old Scripps Ranch resident, served from 2016 to 2024 as San Diego’s city attorney. She described herself during the campaign as a moderate Democrat who would be focused on addressing affordability.