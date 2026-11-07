Ellie Watkins Fleeing Saudi Arabia Amid Missile Attacks

Ellie Watkins returns to the UK with her children after deadly missile strikes in Saudi Arabia, leaving Ollie Watkins behind. This decision highlights the growing instability and personal risks facing football families relocating to the Saudi Pro League for massive financial incentives.

Ellie Watkins has returned to the United Kingdom with their two young children, Amara and Marley, leaving husband Ollie Watkins in Saudi Arabia following a sharp escalation in regional security threats. The departure comes just weeks after the family relocated from Aston Villa to Jeddah, where Ollie joined Al-Hilal. Ellie cited deadly missile attacks and ongoing conflict as the primary reasons for seeking immediate safety in the UK, marking a dramatic reversal of their earlier plans to build a permanent life abroad.

Security Threats Force Immediate Return to UK

Ellie Watkins confirmed the sudden change in plans through a TikTok post this week, describing the situation as a "plot twist" that necessitated an emergency exit from the Kingdom. The decision was driven by recent deadly missile attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi movement against major Saudi infrastructure. A strike on Riyadh airport killed 13 people, while a separate attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam resulted in two additional fatalities. These events triggered reduced operations at major airports and created an environment of uncertainty that Ellie felt was untenable for her family.

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"There's just a little bit of conflict and things going on over in Saudi and we basically decided just to stay here until it calms down," Ellie explained. She emphasized that her priority was restoring a sense of normality for Amara, age five, and Marley, age three. The family will remain in the UK for an undefined period, with Ellie stating she did not know exactly when they would return to be reunited with Ollie. This separation underscores the immediate physical dangers that now overshadow the professional ambitions that initially drew the Watkins family to the Middle East.

Ollie Watkins' Financial Leap to Al-Hilal

While Ellie seeks safety, Ollie Watkins remains in Saudi Arabia to fulfill his professional commitments with Al-Hilal. The England striker left Aston Villa after six years to make the high-profile move, driven largely by the unprecedented financial package offered by the Saudi Pro League. Reports indicate that Watkins significantly increased his earnings, moving from a weekly wage of approximately £130,000 at Aston Villa to an estimated £480,000 per week at Al-Hilal. This new salary is tax-free, offering a lucrative long-term financial foundation for the family.

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Despite the substantial increase in income, the move has come with significant professional trade-offs. Ollie Watkins is no longer competing at the highest level of the Premier League, and he has lost his regular spot in the England national squad. While he and his agent have publicly insisted that the quality of the Saudi league rivals the Premier League, the financial incentives are widely acknowledged as the primary driver for such a transition. The Watkins family is now navigating a complex reality where financial gain is juxtaposed against professional regression and, in Ellie's case, personal safety.

Stress and Isolation for Football Partners

Ellie Watkins is not the only partner of a top-flight footballer to struggle with the realities of living in Saudi Arabia. The experiences of other WAGs highlight the unique challenges faced by spouses who must relocate for their partners' careers. Taylor Ward, wife of former Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez, broke down in tears in 2023 when informed of their move to Saudi Arabia. She described the initial phase as incredibly stressful, involving waiting in England while Mahrez stayed in a hotel because they had not yet secured a stable home in a new country.

Ward opened up about the difficulties of adapting to a new culture, noting the shock of discovering restrictions such as women being barred from hotel pools. She described the emotional toll of having to start over socially, stating, "I've not really had to make new friends since then, which is crazy." Unlike the players, who have immediate access to clubs, teammates, and familiar environments, partners often face isolation. They must navigate unfamiliar social landscapes, find suitable housing, and manage the well-being of children without the established support networks they had in the UK.

The difficulties extend beyond personal adjustment to include cultural friction and safety concerns. Daily Mail Sport investigated the lives of players like Jordan Henderson, who moved to Al-Ettifaq in 2023. Henderson's family initially lived in Bahrain to access a more liberal environment. Investigations revealed that partners faced hostility, with one English player's partner reporting that women in shopping malls hissed at her for wearing shorts. These accounts suggest that the cultural shock and potential social isolation are significant factors contributing to the high rate of partners leaving or delaying relocation to the Kingdom.

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Debate Over Life-Changing Sums vs. Safety Risks

The decision by Ellie Watkins to leave raises broader questions about the sustainability of the Saudi Pro League's recruitment strategy. The league offers life-changing sums of money that can set families up for generations, but these financial benefits are increasingly contested against the backdrop of regional instability and human rights concerns. Critics often label the league's success as "sports washing," arguing that the massive salaries are designed to attract top talent despite the ethical and safety controversies surrounding the country.

Players like Jordan Henderson have publicly stated they are keen to see the league grow, and Ollie Watkins has defended its competitive standard. However, the personal accounts of partners like Ellie Watkins and Taylor Ward provide a stark counter-narrative. For the footballers, the move offers career extension and massive wealth. For the partners, it often involves uprooting their lives, leaving their own social circles behind, and potentially facing dangerous geopolitical situations. The conflict in the Middle East has recently transformed what was viewed as a lucrative career move into a risky decision for many families.

As the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains volatile, the distinction between the professional benefits and personal costs becomes sharper. Ollie Watkins will continue to earn his substantial wage and play football, focusing on his athletic performance. Ellie Watkins, however, is focused on providing stability and safety for their children. This divergence in priorities illustrates the complex reality behind the headlines of big-money transfers. The question now remains whether the financial rewards and professional opportunities are worth the potential personal sacrifices and security risks for football families moving to the Saudi Pro League.