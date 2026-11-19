Strictly It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor shares the stress of rushing her three-year-old son to the hospital twice over a single weekend while managing a house move.

Strictly It Takes Two presenter Ellie Taylor has publicly shared the distressing details of a weekend that saw her rush her three-year-old son to the hospital twice. The television star described the events as the 'worst weekend of my life,' citing intense worry, sleep deprivation, and emotional turmoil. The incident occurred while she was in the midst of moving houses with her husband, journalist Phil Black, who has been her partner since 2014.

Emergency Hospital Visits During House Move

Taylor revealed that her son fell ill while being cared for by grandparents as the family transitioned into their new home. She took to Instagram to document the crisis, posting an up-close selfie from inside the medical facility. Taylor explained that despite the logistical chaos of the move, she did not even have time to unpack before her son's condition deteriorated. She wrote that parents were looking after the children when the toddler became ill, marking a stark interruption to her plans to settle into the new property.

Also read 1 person hospitalized following collision with power pole in Sammamish WA

The situation escalated further after the family returned home from the first emergency visit. Taylor noted that her son got worse again, forcing her to take him back to Accident and Emergency (A&E) services. She posted a caption highlighting the frequency of the visits, stating, 'SURPRISE! He got worse again once we got home! So I went BACK to A&E! Two trips in one day! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE.' The repeated medical interventions left her feeling emotionally drained and deeply concerned for her child's wellbeing during a already stressful period.

Motherhood Challenges and Past Medical Incidents

This recent medical scare is not an isolated incident for Taylor, who has spoken openly about the unpredictable nature of parenting a young child. In August of the previous year, she was forced to take her son, who was then two years old, to A&E on the very first night of a seaside summer holiday. The child had developed croup, transitioning from a mild cough to struggling to breathe shortly after arriving at their Airbnb. Taylor described the experience of dealing with a sick child while unprepared for such a scenario, noting she had to rely on late-night trips to Chichester A&E.

Advertisement

Taylor has also reflected on the broader psychological challenges of motherhood in her 2021 memoir, titled 'My Child and Other Mistakes.' In the book, she provides an honest account of the seismic shift that occurs when becoming a parent, moving beyond the superficial 'tick-box' narrative often presented to new mothers. She disclosed that she experienced the fringes of postnatal depression, describing a period of being 'really low' that lasted for several months. Writing the book served as a cathartic process for her, helping to articulate experiences that are often ignored in favor of idealized portrayals of early parenthood.

Current Recovery Status and Personal Updates

Following the resolution of the recent health emergency, Taylor provided updates on both her family's routine and her personal well-being. She confirmed that her son has returned to 'full strength,' though she humorously noted his tendency to complain about activities by shouting 'DAS WERY BORING.' The family still faces the logistical task of unpacking, with Taylor stating there are approximately 10,000 boxes left to sort through. Despite the overwhelming volume of household items, the primary focus remains on the family's health and settling into their new living environment.

In addition to sharing news about her son's recovery, Taylor addressed concerns regarding her own physical appearance, specifically her hair. She posted images comparing her current hair volume to photos from a year ago, expressing frustration that her hair had become 'pathetically thin.' She announced her intention to try treatments from a brand called 'hair+me' to address the thinning. Taylor acknowledged the societal pressure women face regarding appearance, writing, 'Pathetic how much hair matters hey,' while maintaining a candid and relatable tone with her followers.

Community Support and Moving Forward

Taylor expressed gratitude to her fans for their supportive responses to her social media posts about the difficult weekend. She thanked them for their kind comments regarding the 'WEEKEND OF HELL,' indicating that the public response provided some comfort during a traumatic time. Her openness about the difficulties of raising young children, combined with her professional role as a host on Strictly It Takes Two, resonates with many viewers who face similar challenges in their own lives.

Advertisement

As the family continues to navigate the process of moving and unpacking, Taylor's account highlights the intersection of major life transitions and unexpected health crises. Her willingness to share the unvarnished reality of these events, from hospital visits to personal insecurities, offers a glimpse into the complex experiences of modern motherhood. The priority now is for the family to stabilize their new home environment and for the toddler to maintain his recovered health as they tackle the remaining boxes.