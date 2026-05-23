Ellie Goulding welcomes a baby girl with Beau Minniear on Radio 1's Big Weekend, shares a passionate kiss

Ellie Goulding, a 39-year-old singer and mother to four-year-old son Arthur, celebrated the arrival of her second child with actor Beau Minniear by sharing a passionate kiss at Kings Cross station during Radio 1's Big Weekend on Friday. Goulding and Minniear, who have been romantically linked since July 2025, were spotted arriving at the event in different outfits, with Minniear opting for a casual white T-shirt, denim shorts, and Converse, while Goulding opted for a black T-shirt, black shorts, and mesh Mary Jane ballet flats. The album focuses on new beginnings and growing into a different version of herself, as Goulding acknowledges the ongoing influence of her previous relationship and marriage.

Ellie Goulding , a 39-year-old singer who is mother to four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, welcomed a baby girl with actor Beau Minniear on March 6, 2025.

They were seen sharing a passionate kiss at Kings Cross station while attending Radio 1's Big Weekend in London on Friday. Goulding wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and mesh Mary Jane ballet flats for the outing.

Meanwhile, Beau Minniear opted for a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and Converse. Goulding went public with her relationship with Minniear in September 2025 and he made an appearance as her love interest in her music video for the song ‘Destiny’ in November. She welcomed her second child in January 2025, but her baby's birth did not delay the release of her sixth studio album, which was initially scheduled for later in the year.

The album, described as a 'divorce album' by the singer due to its contents penned during her split with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, focuses on new beginnings and growing into a different version of herself. Goulding has remained on good terms with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling, with whom she shares son Arthur, despite their divorce





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